Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been the head of 6 different companies a

Buffett's Berkshire pares drug holdings, sheds Axalta, Biogen

08/16/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it trimmed or eliminated its stakes in several pharmaceutical companies, and reported a small new stake in a Merck & Co spinoff, Organon & Co.

In the second quarter, Berkshire said it exited a $180 million stake in Biogen Inc and reduced investments in Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Merck.

It also shed a $411 million stake in paint maker Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, a Berkshire holding since 2015.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed holdings as of June 30.

Berkshire has been a net seller of stocks in 2021, including in the second quarter when it sold $1.1 billion more stocks than it bought.

That suggests Buffett and his investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler remain wary of valuations as stock prices regularly set new highs.

The Standard & Poor's has doubled from its March 2020 trough early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berkshire has instead bought back about $14.3 billion of its own stock between January and late July though its share price also set records, and now sits just 2% below its May 7 peak.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate ended June with $144.1 billion of cash and equivalents. Berkshire also owns dozens of businesses including the BNSF railroad, Geico auto insurance and Dairy Queen ice cream.

Organon specializes in contraception and other women's health products, and has dozens of brands in other fields.

Berkshire reported a $46.9 million Organon stake as of June 30.

Its largest investments on that date were $124.3 billion in Apple Inc and $42.6 billion in Bank of America Corp.

In Monday's filing, Berkshire also reported lowered stakes in Chevron Corp, General Motors Co, media company Liberty Global Plc, insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos and US Bancorp.

It reported increased stakes in supermarket chain Kroger Co, home furnishings chain RH and Marsh rival Aon Plc, which under regulatory pressure called off a $30 billion merger with Willis Towers Watson Plc last month.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Richard Pullin)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -0.58% 29.09 Delayed Quote.20.81%
Most Read News
 
08/10JEFF BEZOS : Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
RE
08/11ELON MUSK : Elon Musk visits Germany, meets with state leaders over 'gigafactory'
RE
08/10BILL GATES : Reliance joins Bill Gates, others to invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage co
RE
08/12ELON MUSK : Would-be Merkel successor Laschet to meet Tesla's Musk on Friday
RE
08/13MARIA MARTINEZ : U.S. Consumer Sentiment Drops in Early August on Concerns About Delta Variant
DJ
08/13ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk hopes to make first cars at Berlin plant in Oct
RE
08/15ELON MUSK : Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks
RE
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
05:41pWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire pares drug holdings, sheds Axalta, Biogen
RE
04:29pBIOGEN : Buffett's Berkshire sheds Axalta, Biogen; buys Organon
RE
08/13Tencent, SoftBank-led funding pushes Argentina's Uala to $2.45 bln valuation
RE
08/12MARKET CHATTER : Berkshire Hathaway-Backed Nubank Reportedly Plans $2 Billion US IPO
MT
08/09WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Nubank hires investment banks to lead IPO - source
RE
08/09SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Helping Fuel Modest Recovery Late Monday
MT

Popular Business Leaders
 