Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companie

Buffett's Berkshire reveals big stakes in Verizon, Chevron

02/16/2021 | 04:45pm EST
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday announced two major new investments, revealing an $8.6 billion stake in the phone company Verizon Communications Inc and a $4.1 billion stake in oil company Chevron Corp.

The investments were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Dec. 31.

Berkshire also disclosed a new $499 million stake in the professional services company Marsh & McLennan Cos.

Tuesday's filing signals where Buffett and his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler see value, though Buffett normally handles larger investments.

It also shows Berkshire finding ways to deploy its cash hoard, which totaled $145.7 billion as of Sept. 30, amid a five-year drought in finding large companies to buy outright.

Berkshire had begun investing in Verizon, Chevron and Marsh by last year's third quarter, and had won U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission permission to delay revealing the stakes.

The SEC has several times over the years let Berkshire quietly build stakes in companies, helping it avoid having investors piggyback on Buffett's wagers and drive up the companies' stock prices before Berkshire is done buying.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 1.19% 369333 Delayed Quote.4.94%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.63% 93.13 Delayed Quote.9.59%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. -0.09% 54.15 Delayed Quote.-7.74%
