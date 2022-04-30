Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been the head of 6 different companies.

Buffett's Berkshire says operating profit nearly unchanged

04/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said quarterly operating profit was little changed from last year, as improved results from manufacturing, services and retailing businesses offset lower profit from insurance underwriting.

The conglomerate also said it repurchased $3.2 billion of its own stock in the quarter, on top of committing more than $18 billion to the purchase of insurer Alleghany Corp and the stock of Occidental Petroleum Corp.

First-quarter operating profit edged up to $7.04 billion from $7.02 billion a year earlier.

Net income totaled $5.46 billion, or $3,702 per Class A share, compared with $11.71 billion, or $7,638 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Berkshire released results ahead of its first in-person annual shareholder meeting since 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska, where the company is based.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Omaha, Nebraska; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLEGHANY CORPORATION -0.62% 836.5 Delayed Quote.25.30%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -2.94% 484340 Delayed Quote.7.47%
Most Read News
 
04/25Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech' plan
RE
04/28Musk sells Tesla shares worth $8.5 bln ahead of Twitter takeover
RE
04/29Stellantis boss expects chip supply to remain tight this year
RE
04/28CATHIE WOOD : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/27AMANCIO ORTEGA : Inditex founder Amancio Ortega buys 215 million pound office building in Scotland
RE
08:39aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire says operating profit nearly unchanged
RE
04/29Generali CEO Donnet survives but faces rebel pressure
RE
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
08:39aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire says operating profit nearly unchanged
RE
08:21aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire all-day meeting to kick off in Omaha
RE
04/29CEO of Berkshire's Brooks Running expects sales boost despite pandemic, supply disruptions
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 