Buffett's Berkshire says operating profit nearly unchanged

The conglomerate also said it repurchased $3.2 billion of its own stock in the quarter, on top of committing more than $18 billion to the purchase of insurer Alleghany Corp and the stock of Occidental Petroleum Corp.

First-quarter operating profit edged up to $7.04 billion from $7.02 billion a year earlier.

Net income totaled $5.46 billion, or $3,702 per Class A share, compared with $11.71 billion, or $7,638 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Berkshire released results ahead of its first in-person annual shareholder meeting since 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska, where the company is based.

