Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different...

Buffett says Apple is Berkshire portfolio's best business

05/06/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: women uses her iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store in New York

OMAHA/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Apple Inc is a better business than any other in Berkshire Hathaway Inc's portfolio.

"Apple is different than the other businesses we own. It just happens to be a better business," said Buffett during Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

Berkshire revealed a $1 billion stake in Apple in May 2016, and by March 2023 had boosted that stake to $151 billion, accounting for 46% of its $328 billion equity portfolio,

Buffett has long praised Apple CEO Tim Cook, and viewed Apple less as a technology company and more as a consumer products company with a dominant product, the iPhone, that people want and need.

Berkshire has recently held a 5.6% stake in Apple, and Buffett said it could buy more.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Omaha, Nebraska and Carolina Mandl in New York; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 4.69% 173.57 Delayed Quote.27.60%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.47% 491840 Delayed Quote.4.44%
Most Read News
 
05/02How JPMorgan's Dimon won the First Republic deal
RE
08:24aBuffett's Berkshire posts $35.5 billion profit, buys back more stock
RE
05/04At Musk's brain-chip startup, animal-testing panel is rife with potential conflicts
RE
05/03Carl Icahn's investment firm tumbles 18% after Hindenburg attack
RE
05/02Simon Property revenue beats on strong leasing demand
RE
05/05Apple's results send shares surging to nine-month high
RE
05/05Berkshire director: Buffett CEO heir an ideal fit, but changeover not imminent
RE
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
02:07pBuffett says Apple is Berkshire portfolio's best business
RE
11:26aBuffett says he cannot imagine a U.S. debt default
RE
08:24aBuffett's Berkshire posts $35.5 billion profit, buys back more stock
RE
01:00aBuffett set for 59th shareholder marathon as big questions loom
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer