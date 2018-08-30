Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Mr. Warren E. Buffett is an Independent Director at The Kraft Heinz Co., a Chairman & Chief Executiv

Buffett says Berkshire buying own stock, more Apple

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 10:53pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, on Thursday said the conglomerate bought back its own stock for the first time since 2012 and added to its already huge stake in Apple Inc.

Buffett also said investors are better off owning a basket of stocks than long-term bonds as a strong U.S. economy bolsters corporate profits, despite higher costs from tariffs.

"I don't know when to buy stocks, but I know whether to buy stocks," Buffett, celebrating his 88th birthday, said on CNBC.

"Business is good across the board," he added.

Berkshire has more than 90 businesses in the insurance, energy, food and retail, industrial and other sectors, and invests in companies such as Apple, Wells Fargo & Co and Coca-Cola Co.

A buy-back policy announced in July gave Buffett, who has gone 2-1/2 years since a major acquisition, a new way to deploy Berkshire's $111.1 billion of cash and equivalents.

Berkshire said the policy frees Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger to repurchase stock when the price was below Berkshire's "intrinsic value," a determination that would be made "conservatively."

The old policy allowed buybacks when Berkshire traded at below 1.2 times book value, but the Omaha, Nebraska-based company's shares have long traded above that level.

Buffett said "we've bought back a little" stock since the change, and that he and Munger need "a big enough discount" to ensure that long-term shareholders are better off.

Berkshire has also bought "just a little" more Apple stock since June 30, he said, when it had a 252 million share stake now worth more than $56 billion.

Buffett is also a happy Apple customer.

He said he uses his iPad "a lot," and that the iPhone is "enormously underpriced" even when it costs $1,000, given how indispensable it has become for many people.

Buffett spoke at the Smith & Wollensky steak house in Manhattan before dining with the person who in June agreed to pay $3,300,100 at an annual charity auction to join him.

At the restaurant, Buffett held court for hours, over a meal that typically includes his signature Cherry Coke and a $59 Colorado rib eye steak. Guests sang happy birthday, and Buffett was given a cake.

Auction proceeds benefit the Glide Foundation, a San Francisco charity that serves people who are poor, homeless or battling substance abuse. The winning bid was the third-highest in 19 years of auctions, which have raised $29.6 million.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Dan Grebler)

By Jonathan Stempel and Trevor Hunnicutt
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY -0.16% 317000 Delayed Quote.6.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
10:53pWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Berkshire buying own stock, more Apple
RE
08/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Eyes India Mobile-Payments Firm
DJ
08/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Keeps Buying More of Apple
DJ
08/06WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
DJ
08/04WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
DJ
08/03WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Leads Parade of Apple Winners -- WSJ
DJ
08/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Leads Parade of Apple Winners
DJ
08/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
RE
07/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway loosens policy on stock buybacks
RE
07/17WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities
RE
06/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett taps Lee Enterprises to manage many Berkshire newspapers
RE
06/12WARREN BUFFETT : USG Deal Offers Exit for Buffett -- WSJ
DJ
06/07WARREN BUFFETT : Wsj
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/24JACK MA : Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
RE
08/25ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
RE
09:18aELON MUSK : Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/28RICHARD LI : Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
RE
08/29ELON MUSK : how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
03:08pMARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues boss sees no French telecom tie-ups before next year
RE
08/25PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Won't Go to North Korea -- 3rd Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska John Edwards David Einhorn Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Indra Nooyi James Packer John Paulson François-henri Pinault Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Alain Weill John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.