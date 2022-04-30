Buffett takes stage at Berkshire meeting, talks about virtues of cash

(Updates to show meeting started, adds Buffett quote on cash)
OMAHA, Neb., April 30 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett on Saturday
took the stage at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's first
in-person annual shareholder meeting since 2019, where
shareholders can quiz him on everything from corporate
governance, potential new investments and his views on the
economy.
Buffett, 91, chairman and chief executive officer of
Berkshire, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 98, will answer
shareholder questions for roughly five hours at the meeting in
Omaha, Nebraska. Vice Chairmen Greg Abel, Buffett's designated
successor as CEO, and Ajit Jain also joined them.
Buffett talked about the virtues of holding substantial
amounts of cash in his opening remarks.
"We will always have a lot of cash. We believe in having
cash. It's like oxygen, it's there all the time but if it
disappears for a few minutes, it's all over. We will always have
a lot of cash."
Berkshire's earnings earlier on Saturday showed its cash
pile shrank more than $40 billion to about $106 billion.
Before doors opened at 7 a.m. CDT (1200 GMT), thousands of
people massed outside the CHI Health Center arena in downtown
Omaha, where they could talk with other Berkshire devotees.
"I bought a chair from Walmart so I could sit down," said
Tom Spain, founder of Henry Spain Investment Services in Market
Harborough, England, who arrived at 3:15 a.m. CDT to attend his
third meeting. "Everyone has been using it. Next year I might
bring a massive container of coffee and give it out."
Lauritz Fenselau, a 23-year-old owner of a software startup
from Frankfurt, Germany, showed up at 4 a.m. CDT for his first
meeting.
"Warren and Charlie are the priests. It's like a
pilgrimage," he said. "I took three flights and 16 hours to get
here, so I wanted to be here early."
Andres Avila from Boston, a huge fan of Buffett, arrived in
Omaha just five hours before getting in line at 4:45 a.m.
"I said: I'm already doing the trip for this. I just might
as well get the best seat I can," said Avila, carrying an
umbrella to fend off the rain. "I have a bunch of my idols
here."
Berkshire also said operating profit was little changed in
the first quarter, as many businesses were able to boost revenue
despite supply chain disruptions caused by the Omicron variant
of COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Berkshire also said it spent more than $51 billion on
stocks, including a much larger stake in Chevron Corp.
It slowed repurchases of its own stock to $3.2 billion in the
quarter, and bought back none in April.
The meeting may address issues such as recent investments, a
still-swollen cash pile, share buybacks, rising inflation and
supply chain disruptions, and even whether someone other than
Buffett should chair the company.
Calpers, the largest U.S. public pension fund, and other
investors are demanding that Berkshire replace Buffett with an
independent chair, and disclose how its dozens of businesses
promote diversity and address climate risks and mitigation.
Buffett would remain chief executive officer.
