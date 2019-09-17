Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companie

Exclusive: Buyout firm CD&R pursues bid with PPG for Buffett-backed Axalta - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 01:19pm EDT
A PPG Industries plant is pictured in West Lake

(Reuters) - Buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC is in talks to partner with U.S. paint maker PPG Industries Inc to make an acquisition offer for Axalta Coating Systems Inc, the U.S. coatings company whose largest shareholder is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The bid would come three months after Axalta said it would explore a sale. It would allow PPG to overcome potential antitrust hurdles it would face were it to buy the entirety of Axalta, and only take on businesses it deems complementary.

CD&R and PPG are discussing forming a consortium to bid for Axalta with other investors that include Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and U.S. asset manager BlackRock Inc, one of the sources said.

Other private equity firms are also interested in Axalta, which has a market capitalisation of $7.3 billion (5.8 billion pounds) and long-term debt of close to $4 billion, three sources said. Some of them have also been looking for partners. Buyout firm Platinum Equity LLC, for example, has been in talks about partnering with Koch Industries Inc on a bid for Axalta, one of the sources said, cautioning that it is possible such a bid does not materialise.

The auction process for Axalta is ongoing and there is no certainty any deal will be reached, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Axalta, PPG, CD&R and Platinum Equity declined to comment. GIC, BlackRock and Koch Industries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Axalta's coatings are used in the refinishing of cars, buildings and pipelines. Its corporate peers include Sherwin-Williams Co, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE and RPM International Inc.

Axalta rebuffed acquisition approaches in 2017 from Akzo Nobel and Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd. PPG is currently on an acquisition spree, snapping up smaller coatings companies.

Axalta also got new management in December, following an investigation of previous Chief Executive Officer Terrence Hahn’s conduct by external counsel that Axalta characterized as "inconsistent with the company's policies." Axalta never disclosed the investigation’s findings. Hahn was replaced with the company's chief financial officer, Robert Bryant.

Berkshire Hathaway had a 10.4% stake in Axalta as of the end of June. An activist hedge fund, Jana Partners LLC, is also an Axalta shareholder, with a 2.5% stake as of the end of June, according to regulatory filings.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Greg Roumeliotis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKZO NOBEL N.V. -0.14% 80.67 Delayed Quote.1.86%
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD -8.20% 5040 End-of-day quote.38.08%
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.06% 67.17 Delayed Quote.14.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
09/17WARREN BUFFETT : Buyout firm CD&R pursues bid with PPG for Buffett-backed Axalta - sources
RE
08/14WARREN BUFFETT : Ackman bets on idol Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
RE
08/14WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Is a Huge Backer of U.S. Banks
DJ
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/07WARREN BUFFETT : Hedge fund investor Tarrant, who bet with Warren Buffett, dies
RE
07/25WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raises stake in Bank of America
RE
07/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett charity lunch in limbo after crypto promoter issues apology
RE
07/23WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's charity lunch postponed after cryptocurrency promoter falls ill
RE
07/01WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett to Donate $3.6 Billion of Berkshire Stock to Five Foundations
DJ
06/04WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/03WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/01WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett charity lunch fetches record $4.57 million winning bid
RE
05/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire unveils $861 million Amazon stake
RE
05/12WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett and Bezos Miss Out on Long-Term Money
DJ
05/09WARREN BUFFETT : Chevron drops Anadarko takeover battle after Occidental raises bid
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/11CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Management Withholds Full Ghosn Report From Board
DJ
09/11MARTIN SORRELL : Account wins put Sorrell's S4 Capital on course to double in size
RE
09/12JEFF BEZOS : Three U.S. senators urge Amazon's Bezos to check driver abuse
RE
09/14TIM COOK : Disney Chief Iger Quits Apple's Board -- WSJ
DJ
09/11THOMAS BOONE PICKENS : 'Oracle of oil' T. Boone Pickens dies at 91
RE
09/12MARTIN BOUYGUES : Alstom shares slide as top shareholder Bouygues cuts stake
RE
09/12HIROTO SAIKAWA : Departure of Nissan's Saikawa hastened by independent directors - sources
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group