Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different...

Japan shares to benefit in value investing revival, Daiwa CEO says

12/22/2022 | 04:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nakata, new President and CEO of Japan's second-largest brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc, speaks during an interview with Reuters at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's stock market is drawing renewed interest from overseas investors, as global inflation bolsters the case for value investing while Japan's shares remain undervalued despite record profits, Daiwa Securities Group Inc's CEO told Reuters.

"Japan is one of the most prominent markets for value stocks," Chief Executive Seiji Nakata said in an interview.

He pointed to billionaire Warren Buffett's recent investment in Japanese trading houses and a surge last month in foreign investors' net buying of Japan shares as evidence of the trend.

Historically, value stocks, or stocks trading below their intrinsic value, tend to outperform growth stocks during inflationary periods, underpinned by solid earnings and cash flow.

Interest rates are rising across the globe as central banks battle rising prices, with even the Bank of Japan - which long resisted monetary tightening - announcing policy tweaks this week that would effectively allow long-term rates to rise.

As higher rates turn global investors' focus to value stocks, the Japanese market "would be advantaged", Nakata said.

Japan's forward price-to-earnings ratio, which measures share prices relative to expected earnings per share, stands around 12 for the TOPIX 500 index, lagging Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index at about 17.

Nakata also said rising shareholder activism helped to make the Japanese market more attractive, pushing companies to unwind cross-shareholdings, reconsider their portfolios of business activities, and boost board diversity.

Rising foreign interest in the Japanese market was evident in November, when foreigners bought a net 1.287 trillion yen ($9.77 billion) of Japanese stocks, the highest in two years, according to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Japan last saw aggressive buying by foreigners around 2013, when hopes for former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policy of massive monetary and fiscal stimulus were at their peak.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by the world's best-known value investor Warren Buffett, also grabbed headlines in November when it revealed it had raised its stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses to more than 6% each.

($1 = 131.7100 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

By Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 2.23% 467599.9 Delayed Quote.3.76%
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. 1.55% 589 Delayed Quote.-10.59%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.06% 140.397 Delayed Quote.7.09%
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 1.00% 1874 Delayed Quote.-26.31%
NIKKEI 225 0.46% 26507.87 Real-time Quote.-7.72%
TOPIX INDEX 0.78% 1908.17 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
Most Read News
 
12/20Meta CEO Zuckerberg takes stand in trial on deal for VR app maker Within
RE
12/20Elon Musk plans to restrict policy polls to Twitter Blue users
RE
12/19Exclusive-Capricorn shareholder Palliser calls for board overhaul meeting, documents show
RE
12/20Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement
RE
12/21Alphabet links more of CEO Pichai's pay to performance
RE
12/20Ferrari heir sets up succession with trust for supercar firm stake
RE
12/15Fidelity National Chairman, CEO Norcross Leaves; Company Begins Strategic Assessment
DJ
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
04:02aJapan shares to benefit in value investing revival, Daiwa CEO says
RE
12/20Bill Gates upbeat on climate innovation, even if 1.5C goal out of reach
RE
12/20Topicus.com Inc: The VMS Chameleon
MS
12/20Bill Gates upbeat on climate innovation, even if 1.5C goal out of reach
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 