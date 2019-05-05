Log in
Business Leaders
Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companie

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

0
05/05/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Buffett Defends Berkshire Amid Lagging Performance

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has underperformed the S&P 500 for a decade, forcing Warren Buffett into a position he rarely resides: on the defensive. 

 
Occidental Raises Cash Portion of Anadarko Bid

Occidental Petroleum revised its offer for Anadarko Petroleum, increasing the cash portion of its bid and removing any requirement for a shareholder vote. 

 
Lyft's Disappointing Debut Looms Large in Uber's Impending Mega-IPO

As Uber Technologies Inc. gears up for its landmark IPO, the ride-sharing company and its underwriters are trying to avoid the pitfalls that soured the debut of its smaller rival Lyft Inc. 

 
CBS News Prepares to Shuffle Top Anchors

Norah O'Donnell, co-anchor of "CBS This Morning,' is expected to succeed Jeff Glor as anchor of "CBS Evening News." The shake-up comes as CBS News President Susan Zirinsky puts her stamp on the news division. 

 
Boeing Knew About Safety-Alert Problem for a Year Before Telling FAA, Airlines

Boeing Co. didn't share information about a problem with a cockpit safety alert for about a year before the issue drew attention with the October crash of a 737 MAX jet in Indonesia, and then gave some airlines and pilots partial and inconsistent explanations, according to industry and government officials. 

 
'Avengers: Endgame' Surpasses $2 Billion in Record Time

Walt Disney Co.'s "Avengers: Endgame" became the second-highest-grossing movie of all time, reaching nearly $2.19 billion in global box-office revenue just 12 days after hitting theaters. 

 
Tech Giants Rethink the Businesses That Made Them Big

Google, Facebook and other tech giants have long tinkered with ways to grow outside the core businesses they dominate. Now those efforts are becoming urgent. 

 
Berkshire Lieutenants Step Into Spotlight at Annual Meeting

Ajit Jain and Greg Abel, the two men most likely to succeed Warren Buffett as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, discussed the conglomerate's business operations at the company's annual meeting, in a sign of their growing influence. 

 
Shake Shack Results Were Too Sunny

The restaurant chain Shake Shack beat sales estimates thanks to some unusually warm weather. Shares fell. 

 
Sinclair to Buy 21 Regional Sports Networks From Disney

Sinclair Broadcast Group has reached a deal it valued at $10.6 billion to buy 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney, the company said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.75% 26504.95 Delayed Quote.13.62%
NASDAQ 100 1.58% 7845.729186 Delayed Quote.23.95%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.58% 8163.995824 Delayed Quote.23.04%
S&P 500 0.96% 2945.64 Delayed Quote.17.50%
