Business Leaders
Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companie

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

01/29/2020 | 09:16am EST
Boeing Posts Full-Year Loss Amid 737 MAX Setbacks

Costs from the 737 MAX crisis sent the aerospace giant to its worst financial performance in two decades, although shares rose in premarket trading. 

 
Mastercard's Profit More Than Doubles

Earnings jumped from a year ago when the credit-card company logged more than $750 million in litigation charges. 

 
GE Finds Its Footing and Posts Strong Cash Flow

General Electric reported strong cash flow from its industrial operations in the fourth quarter and gave an upbeat outlook for 2020, as the conglomerate reverses losses in its power business and its aviation division continues to support the rest of the company. 

 
AT&T's Results Dragged Down by TV Business

The company's pay-television business continued to hemorrhage customers in the latest quarter, adding to pressure as the company readies its own entrant into the increasingly crowded video streaming market. 

 
McDonald's Gains Sales Globally, but U.S. Guest Counts Fall

Global same-store sales last year were the highest in more than a decade, but guest counts to restaurants in the U.S., McDonald's biggest market, fell from a year earlier. 

 
Stanley Black & Decker to Buy Boeing Supplier; Deal Has a MAX Contingency

Consolidated Aerospace agreed to be acquired by Stanley Black & Decker for as much as $1.5 billion, but part of the purchase price will be held back pending a regulatory green light for the Boeing 737 MAX to return to service. 

 
Victoria's Secret Billionaire in Talks to Sell Brand

Leslie Wexner is in discussions to step aside as chief executive of his retail empire and is exploring a full or partial sale of the lingerie brand. 

 
Huawei Urges Australia to Follow U.K. in Taking Its Gear

Huawei is using the U.K.'s decision allowing the Chinese company to build parts of its 5G networks to push Australia to rethink its ban, as the tech giant steps up efforts to sway U.S. intelligence allies from the Trump administration's doomsday warnings. 

 
Warren Buffett Is Giving Up on Newspapers

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is selling its newspapers to publisher Lee Enterprises for $140 million, a rare admission by the billionaire investor that he views his newspaper business as unsustainable. 

 
Santander Emerges From Rough Patch With Capital to Spend

The Spanish bank is considering how to spend its excess capital, highlighting how concerns of European banks are moving away from building rainy day buffers toward triggering investor-friendly moves such as dividend increases and share buybacks.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.41% 334615.05 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.73% 315.935 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.41% 12.28 Delayed Quote.11.56%
L BRANDS, INC. -2.70% 22.525 Delayed Quote.27.81%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.78% 215.66 Delayed Quote.8.28%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER 1.09% 161.08 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
