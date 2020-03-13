Log in
Business Leaders
Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companie

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

03/13/2020 | 07:16pm EDT
Gates to Leave Boards of Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway

Bill Gates announced Friday that he is leaving the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to spend more time with his foundation. 

 
FAA Probes Problem With Southwest Jet

Air-safety officials are investigating potential structural problems affecting hundreds of Boeing 737 jets following an in-flight incident that left a 12-inch rupture in the aluminum skin of a Southwest airliner. 

 
Coronavirus Prompts U.S. Cruise Lines to Halt Sailings for a Month

The world's four biggest cruise lines said they were cutting short voyages and suspending their U.S. sailings for a month, an unprecedented shutdown of a $38 billion industry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Bayer Moves Closer to Roundup Settlement

The company has agreed on draft settlement terms with law firms representing tens of thousands of plaintiffs alleging that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. 

 
Delta Air Lines Cutting 40% of Capacity

Delta Air Lines is cutting 40% of its capacity, parking up to 300 planes. 

 
Warren Buffett Cancels 'Woodstock for Capitalists'

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said it will ban shareholders from attending this year's celebrated annual meeting in Omaha, Neb., in person. 

 
Xerox Pauses Campaign to Take Over HP

Xerox Holdings said it is pausing its campaigning efforts in its takeover bid for HP, a sign that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting deal making. 

 
Two FAA Officials Are Key Witnesses in Criminal Probe of Ex-Boeing Pilot

A pair of aviation officials who dealt with Mark Forkner during the approval process years before dual crashes of the MAX jet are now considered key witnesses in the criminal case federal authorities are building against him. 

 
Broadcom's Bad News Dump is Good News

The chip maker decided to keep the business unit that makes radio-frequency chips for smartphones and said further acquisitions are off the table, showing it can adapt quickly to a changing world. Shares fell. 

 
Hotels Turn to Layoffs, Room Rate Cuts as Business Staggers

The U.S. hotel industry absorbed a direct blow during the first week of March with revenue per available room falling 11.6%, data show, amid canceled group events and sharp declines in corporate travel.

Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
07:16pWARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:29aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD says making 5 million masks daily to fight virus
RE
03/11WARREN BUFFETT : Omaha mayor
RE
03/06WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Backs Away From Canadian Gas Project
DJ
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
RE
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009--2nd Update
DJ
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Apple -- WSJ
DJ
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
01/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Gives Up on Newspapers -- WSJ
DJ
01/29WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/25WARREN BUFFETT : Owners of solar company that caused loss for Buffett plead guilty over Ponzi scheme
RE
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Lieutenant To Head Geico Unit -- WSJ
DJ
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Lieutenant to Head Berkshire Hathaway's Geico Insurance Unit
DJ
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire Is Thwarted In Its Bid for Tech Data -- WSJ
DJ
