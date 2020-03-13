Gates to Leave Boards of Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway

Bill Gates announced Friday that he is leaving the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to spend more time with his foundation.

FAA Probes Problem With Southwest Jet

Air-safety officials are investigating potential structural problems affecting hundreds of Boeing 737 jets following an in-flight incident that left a 12-inch rupture in the aluminum skin of a Southwest airliner.

Coronavirus Prompts U.S. Cruise Lines to Halt Sailings for a Month

The world's four biggest cruise lines said they were cutting short voyages and suspending their U.S. sailings for a month, an unprecedented shutdown of a $38 billion industry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayer Moves Closer to Roundup Settlement

The company has agreed on draft settlement terms with law firms representing tens of thousands of plaintiffs alleging that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

Delta Air Lines Cutting 40% of Capacity

Delta Air Lines is cutting 40% of its capacity, parking up to 300 planes.

Warren Buffett Cancels 'Woodstock for Capitalists'

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said it will ban shareholders from attending this year's celebrated annual meeting in Omaha, Neb., in person.

Xerox Pauses Campaign to Take Over HP

Xerox Holdings said it is pausing its campaigning efforts in its takeover bid for HP, a sign that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting deal making.

Two FAA Officials Are Key Witnesses in Criminal Probe of Ex-Boeing Pilot

A pair of aviation officials who dealt with Mark Forkner during the approval process years before dual crashes of the MAX jet are now considered key witnesses in the criminal case federal authorities are building against him.

Broadcom's Bad News Dump is Good News

The chip maker decided to keep the business unit that makes radio-frequency chips for smartphones and said further acquisitions are off the table, showing it can adapt quickly to a changing world. Shares fell.

Hotels Turn to Layoffs, Room Rate Cuts as Business Staggers

The U.S. hotel industry absorbed a direct blow during the first week of March with revenue per available room falling 11.6%, data show, amid canceled group events and sharp declines in corporate travel.