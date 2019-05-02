News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

EMG Collects More Than $570 Million for New Capital Pool

Energy & Minerals Group has collected more than $570 million for its latest pool of capital, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Expected to Rise

Analysts expect government data to show that natural-gas storage levels rose by 112 billion cubic feet during the latest week, which would be more than the average for this time of year.

Oil Falls on Increasing Supply

Oil prices declined after government data showed a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. stockpiles.

Iran Vows to Resist U.S. Oil Ban as Exports Fall

A U.S. oil ban won't stop Iran from selling its crude, the country's oil minister said, even as new signs emerged that Tehran's crude exports are heading toward a collapse.

U.S. Inventories of Crude Oil, Gasoline Surge Higher

Government data showed crude-oil inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels last week, far surpassing the 900,000-barrel rise analysts expected, while gasoline supplies also bearishly increased.

Peabody Struggles With Winter Weather

Sales fell at Peabody Energy in the first quarter as the company struggled with winter weather that hampered coal sales, especially in the U.S.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Warren Buffett's Occidental Play Looks Familiar

Berkshire Hathaway's investment in Occidental Petroleum is similar to preferred-share deals that Berkshire Chief Executive Warren Buffett has struck in the past with Goldman Sachs and GE.

Occidental's Yearslong Pursuit of Anadarko Gets Big Boost From Buffet

Berkshire Hathaway agreed to invest $10 billion in Occidental Petroleum to help finance its bid for Anadarko Petroleum and beat back a rival offer from Chevron. Even as some investors applaud Occidental's bold push for Anadarko, others are expressing concern that the company has been too aggressive.

BP Profits Fall on Oil Price Volatility

BP said its profit dropped by 12% in the first quarter due to a weaker oil price environment at the start of 2019, echoing anemic quarterly results recently reported by other Big Oil companies.