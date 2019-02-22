Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companie

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 12:16am EST
Tax Law Helped Boost 2018 Bank Profits to Record Level

The new tax law drove double-digit profit growth at U.S. banks last year, a federal regulator said Thursday, boosting the industry's profits, which would have hit a record even without the tax changes. 

 
Fidelity Posts Record Revenue, Profit in 2018

Fidelity Investments posted record operating profits and revenue for a third-straight year even as a stock-market selloff late last year shrunk the value of the assets it manages for clients. 

 
Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on Credit Card Paired With iPhone

The companies hope to lure cardholders by offering them extra features on Apple's Wallet app, which will let them set spending goals, track their rewards and manage their balances. 

 
SEC Joins List of Authorities Probing Money Laundering at Danske Bank

The Securities and Exchange Commission joined a long list of authorities investigating Danske Bank over its massive money-laundering scandal. 

 
Barclays Counters Activist Investor Sherborne With 2018 Profit Growth

Barclays sought to fend off an activist investor with plans to buy back shares and a strong message that its current strategy is working. 

 
Standard Chartered Books $900 Million Provision for Potential Settlements

Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said it would take a $900 million charge to cover conduct-related settlements, including the potential resolution of a U.S. sanctions probe that has hung over the bank. 

 
Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy

Warren Buffett is always on the hunt for "elephants," as he calls large acquisitions. But three years have passed since he bagged a new one. Investors are hoping for new hints on Berkshire's plans to spend its cash. 

 
Ant Financial's Alipay to Impose Fees on Some Users as Costs Mount

Chinese mobile-payment giant Alipay said it would start imposing fees on certain customers who use its network to pay down credit card debt. 

 
Fed Prepares to End Balance-Sheet Runoff Later This Year

Most Federal Reserve officials last month indicated they were ready to stop shrinking the central bank's $4 trillion asset portfolio this year and believed an action plan should be released soon. 

 
China Starts the Year With a Corporate Bond Boom

Companies have rushed to sell new bonds in China this year, as Beijing loosens financial conditions to shore up businesses in a weakening economy.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
12:16aWARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy
DJ
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Suncor bet to revive investor interest in Canadian energy
RE
01/17WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's NetJets, pilots union reach labour pact
RE
01/14WARREN BUFFETT : Doing a Buffett? Bet on S&P 500 causes flap on options market
RE
01/10WARREN BUFFETT : U.S. judge lets Buffett's Dairy Queen sue W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
01/03WARREN BUFFETT : Apple plunge deepens Warren Buffett's book value woes
RE
01/02WARREN BUFFETT : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett profits as venture in Canadian mortgage business ends
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : No more fake Fidelity or bogus Buffett - China bars new copycat fund names
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire invests in JPMorgan, Oracle as Buffett puts cash to work
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Opts for Buyback Over Deals -- WSJ
DJ
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire doubles profit, repurchases $900 million stock in third quarter
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Repurchases More Than $900 Million of Stock
DJ
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/18RAKESH KAPOOR : Reckitt shares rise after fourth-quarter sales top estimates
RE
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy
DJ
02/15VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares rally as UMG hits the right notes
RE
02/20STEVE COHEN : Steve Cohen's venture firm invests in U.S. cybersecurity company
RE
02/20CARL ICAHN : Caesars says continues to look at options after Icahn urges sale of company
RE
02/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook broke rules, should be regulated - UK lawmakers
RE
02/18LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal looks to snag another piece of Essar empire
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary François-henri Pinault Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab David Simon George Soros Martin Sorrell Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.