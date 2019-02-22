News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Tax Law Helped Boost 2018 Bank Profits to Record Level

The new tax law drove double-digit profit growth at U.S. banks last year, a federal regulator said Thursday, boosting the industry's profits, which would have hit a record even without the tax changes.

Fidelity Posts Record Revenue, Profit in 2018

Fidelity Investments posted record operating profits and revenue for a third-straight year even as a stock-market selloff late last year shrunk the value of the assets it manages for clients.

Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on Credit Card Paired With iPhone

The companies hope to lure cardholders by offering them extra features on Apple's Wallet app, which will let them set spending goals, track their rewards and manage their balances.

SEC Joins List of Authorities Probing Money Laundering at Danske Bank

The Securities and Exchange Commission joined a long list of authorities investigating Danske Bank over its massive money-laundering scandal.

Barclays Counters Activist Investor Sherborne With 2018 Profit Growth

Barclays sought to fend off an activist investor with plans to buy back shares and a strong message that its current strategy is working.

Standard Chartered Books $900 Million Provision for Potential Settlements

Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said it would take a $900 million charge to cover conduct-related settlements, including the potential resolution of a U.S. sanctions probe that has hung over the bank.

Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy

Warren Buffett is always on the hunt for "elephants," as he calls large acquisitions. But three years have passed since he bagged a new one. Investors are hoping for new hints on Berkshire's plans to spend its cash.

Ant Financial's Alipay to Impose Fees on Some Users as Costs Mount

Chinese mobile-payment giant Alipay said it would start imposing fees on certain customers who use its network to pay down credit card debt.

Fed Prepares to End Balance-Sheet Runoff Later This Year

Most Federal Reserve officials last month indicated they were ready to stop shrinking the central bank's $4 trillion asset portfolio this year and believed an action plan should be released soon.

China Starts the Year With a Corporate Bond Boom

Companies have rushed to sell new bonds in China this year, as Beijing loosens financial conditions to shore up businesses in a weakening economy.