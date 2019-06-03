News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Humana Says It Won't Do Deal With Centene

Humana said it won't propose a deal to combine with Centene, as the insurer sought to end recent speculation that it could potentially take over the company.

Crypto Promoter Wins Bidding War For Lunch With Warren Buffett

Blockchain entrepreneur and cryptocurrency promoter Justin Sun won the charity auction to have lunch with billionaire investor and bitcoin skeptic Warren Buffett.

Ernst & Young Quits as Auditor for Chinese Bank

The firm's resignation adds to concerns about the health of the China's regional banks following a government takeover of a troubled small bank last month.

Banks to Use Bitcoin-Like Token to Settle Cross-Border Trades

A group of financial firms led by UBS plans to start using a bitcoin-like token to settle cross-border trades, one of the biggest developments yet in the effort to make use of nascent blockchain technology.

Plunging Yields Expose Sorry State of European Banks

After a broad selloff last week, European bank stocks have given up their gains for the year, with valuations of some major banks at multiyear lows.

Low-Inflation Trap That Ensnared Japan and Europe Worries Fed

As the central bank kicks off a yearlong review, the Fed faces questions on how it should handle its 2% inflation target going forward.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Blackstone Strikes $18.7 Billion Deal for U.S. Warehouse Network

Blackstone Group is buying a network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 billion, in the largest private real-estate transaction ever and a big bet on the continued explosion of e-commerce.

Goldman Unit to Buy Manager of Optometry Practices

Goldman Sachs's merchant-banking division is buying the company that manages MyEyeDr. optometry practices from investors.

SoftBank Faces Challenges Raising Latest $100 Billion Fund

SoftBank's bid to raise a second mega fund has met a chilly reception from some of the world's biggest money managers, signaling that a crucial initiative for the firm faces significant hurdles.