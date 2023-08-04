China Has Become a Strain on Private-Equity Firms

Politics, valuations and exit options all look grim for funds in the country.

Wells Fargo, SocGen to Settle With SEC, CFTC Over Use of Messaging Apps

Truist Financial also disclosed this week that some of its subsidiaries have received requests for information from regulators related to compliance with record-keeping requirements.

Australian Regulator Rejects ANZ's Bid for Suncorp's Banking Unit

Australia's competition regulator has rejected ANZ's proposed $3.21 billion acquisition of Suncorp's banking unit.

Berkshire Hathaway Class A Stock Hits a Record

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, who turns 93 on Aug. 30, now holds a stake in the company worth $118 billion.

Coinbase Posts Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Loss

The U.S. cryptocurrency exchange remains locked in a legal battle with regulators.

Bank of England Raises Key Interest Rate by Quarter Point

The central bank increased its key rate for the 14th time in a row and said it may do so again as it tries to curb high inflation.

Apollo Seizes on 'Great Time' for Private Credit as Buyouts Become Sparse

The asset manager's credit and retirement-services businesses provide a boost to second-quarter earnings.

Economic Slowing Is in the Cards, Says Fed's Tom Barkin

The economy is unlikely to escape the gravitational pull of higher interest rates forever, he said.

Judge to Recommend a Receiver for GPB Capital

Around 17,000 investors in private-equity funds managed by GPB Capital Holdings might get some of their roughly $1.7 billion back, after a nearly five-year wait.

Warren Buffett Isn't Worried About the Fitch Downgrade

"There are some things that people shouldn't worry about and this is one, " he said.

