Business Leaders
Biography 

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different...

TSMC added by Macquarie, Fidelity and Coatue after Buffett cut stake -filings

05/15/2023 | 03:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwanese chip giant TSMC can be seen in Tainan

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Big investment firms including Macquarie Group Ltd, Fidelity and hedge funds Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management LLC were among the largest buyers of U.S. listed shares of Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC, in the first quarter, according to regulatory filings.

Their moves come roughly three months after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway unveiled it cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd last year.

During Berkshire's annual meeting earlier this month, Buffett said TSMC is a "marvelous company," but he feels more comfortable with investing in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China.

The so-called 13-F filings, which disclose investment firms' portfolios, are closely watched for trends even though the data is released with a delay and can be dated.

Macquarie added roughly 78 million new American Depositary Shares (ADRs) of TSMC to an existing position, and ended March with $7.3 billion in the company. Fidelity bought 14.1 million new shares, increasing its bet on the company to nearly $4 billion.

Coatue, founded by Philippe Laffont, built a new position in the chipmaker as it bought 5.9 million shares, worth $548.9 million. Tiger acquired $147.8 million in shares.

U.S.-listed shares of TSMC jumped nearly 14.5% this year.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in Sao Paulo; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Anna Driver)

By Carolina Mandl


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 1.00% 496054.75 Delayed Quote.4.79%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -2.37% 174.84 Delayed Quote.7.26%
MARVELOUS INC. -0.59% 675 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.25% 546.759 Real-time Quote.8.90%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -1.53% 90 End-of-day quote.21.29%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.10% 495.5 End-of-day quote.10.48%
TOPIX INDEX 0.88% 2114.85 Delayed Quote.10.82%
