Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companie

U.S. judge lets Buffett's Dairy Queen sue W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 09:24pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett enjoys an ice cream treat from Dairy Queen before the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Minnesota ruled this week that Dairy Queen, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, may pursue its lawsuit to stop W.B. Mason Co from selling "Blizzard" bottled spring water, the name it uses for a popular ice cream product.

U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson rejected W.B. Mason's request to dismiss the trademark infringement case or move it to Massachusetts, where the office supplies distributor is based, because it sold no Blizzard water in Minnesota and lacked enough ties to the state.

The St. Paul-based judge wrote on Jan. 8 that a 1990 legal precedent gave her jurisdiction because W.B. Mason had registered with Minnesota authorities, despite recent Supreme Court decisions suggesting that greater ties might be needed.

Jason Kravitz, a lawyer for W.B. Mason, said on Thursday it was disappointed with the outcome and considered the 1990 precedent "no longer good law." He said the company will review its legal options.

Sheldon Klein, a lawyer for Dairy Queen, declined to comment. Berkshire, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has since 1998 owned Dairy Queen, whose full name is American Dairy Queen Corp.

Dairy Queen's Blizzard contains soft-serve ice cream that can be blended with fruit, nuts, M&Ms, Oreos and other mix-ins.

The Minneapolis-based company began using the Blizzard name in 1946, and has five Blizzard trademarks.

It claimed in its lawsuit last March 12 that the sale of Blizzard water, which began in 2010, threatened irreparable harm and customer confusion because many Dairy Queen stores also sold bottled water.

W.B. Mason sued three days later in Boston for a court order that there was no infringement. That case was later put on hold, and it is not immediately clear what will happen to it.

Known for eating habits that might give doctors heartburn, Buffett, 88, told Yahoo Finance in 2016 that at Dairy Queen he usually orders a small sundae for the ice cream, an extra large sundae for the topping, and combines them.

The case is American Dairy Queen Corp v. W.B. Mason Co, U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, No. 18-00693.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
09:24pWARREN BUFFETT : U.S. judge lets Buffett's Dairy Queen sue W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
01/03WARREN BUFFETT : Apple plunge deepens Warren Buffett's book value woes
RE
01/02WARREN BUFFETT : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett profits as venture in Canadian mortgage business ends
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : No more fake Fidelity or bogus Buffett - China bars new copycat fund names
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire invests in JPMorgan, Oracle as Buffett puts cash to work
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Opts for Buyback Over Deals -- WSJ
DJ
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire doubles profit, repurchases $900 million stock in third quarter
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Repurchases More Than $900 Million of Stock
DJ
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Firm Invests Millions in Fintech
DJ
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Berkshire buying own stock, more Apple
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Eyes India Mobile-Payments Firm
DJ
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Keeps Buying More of Apple
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/03WARREN BUFFETT : Apple plunge deepens Warren Buffett's book value woes
RE
01/09JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie to divorce
RE
01/07ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
RE
01/07PETER NICHOLAS : Tax Refunds Will Be Paid During Shutdown, White House Says
DJ
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
RE
01/05CARLOS GHOSN : Japanese prosecutors want Ghosn to sign confession, says son
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn to make first public appearance in seven weeks in court on Tuesday
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn R. Johnson Ping Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Soren Schroder Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.