Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companie

Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 05:45am EST

By Nicole Friedman

Warren Buffett is always on the hunt for "elephants," as he calls large acquisitions. But three years have passed since he bagged a new one.

One reason: The Omaha, Neb., billionaire faces unprecedented competition from private equity and other funds looking to make fast acquisitions, often at higher prices than Mr. Buffett is willing to pay. His last major deal, the $32 billion purchase of aerospace manufacturer Precision Castparts Corp., closed in January 2016.

His competitors -- global fund managers -- had a record $2.1 trillion in private capital ready to deploy as of June 30, according to data from Preqin. That is roughly double the amount they had a decade earlier. Mr. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., meanwhile, had $103.6 billion in cash as of Sept. 30, the fifth straight quarter those holdings exceeded $100 billion.

"With rates low and private equity folks drunk with cash and money all over the place, it's just naturally going to be harder" for Berkshire to find acquisitions, said Bill Smead, chief executive of Smead Capital Management Inc., which holds Berkshire shares.

On Saturday investors are hoping for new hints on Berkshire's plans to spend its cash, including whether the company will increase buybacks, in Mr. Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire shareholders. Berkshire is also expected to release its annual results.

Mr. Buffett's letters are widely read on Wall Street and beyond for his insights on investing, economics and other topics. In last year's letter, Mr. Buffett complained about the difficulty of finding attractive deals. "Prices for decent, but far from spectacular, businesses hit an all-time high" in 2017, Mr. Buffett wrote. "Indeed, price seemed almost irrelevant to an army of optimistic purchasers."

Berkshire faces more pressure to spend ever-larger amounts on acquisitions to move the needle on its earnings. Berkshire's stock hasn't notably outperformed the S&P 500's average return, including dividends, in the past decade.

This isn't the first time Mr. Buffett has backed away from making deals because values were too high. In 1969, Mr. Buffett decided to close his private investing partnership because he couldn't find appealing investment opportunities, he has said. In the late 1990s he avoided investments in technology companies, as values of dot-com companies soared. He then sat out another boom in the mid-2000s.

"There's no doubt about it that there is far more money looking at deals now than five years ago, and they're willing to pay out more for the good, but mundane, businesses that we've been successful at buying in the past," he said at Berkshire's annual meeting in 2005.

Those decisions largely paid off for Berkshire during subsequent market declines and recessions. During the 2008 financial crisis Berkshire was able to offer lifelines to blue-chip companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and General Electric Co. Berkshire ultimately earned more than $10 billion on its financial-crisis era investments.

But the size of purchases decreased following Berkshire's Precision Castparts deal in 2016. Its biggest deal since was the purchase of nearly 40% of truck-stop company Pilot Flying J for $2.8 billion in 2017. Berkshire will acquire another 41% of the company in 2023. Berkshire also bought a medical malpractice insurer for $2.5 billion last year.

While he waits for deals, Mr. Buffett has plowed some of Berkshire's cash into equity investments, including building a $39 billion stake in Apple Inc. as of Dec. 31.

Mr. Buffett also has lieutenants helping him find investment opportunities. Berkshire promoted two executives, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, to vice chairmen in 2018, and they are now responsible for overseeing many of Berkshire's day-to-day business operations. Berkshire also has two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, who manage part of Berkshire's investment portfolio.

Mr. Combs was instrumental in arranging the Precision Castparts deal and initiated two investments in financial-technology firms last year.

Some investors are hoping that Mr. Buffett's patience pays off again.

"Next time the market drops 30% to 40% and stays there, they'll have plenty of deals to do," said Henry Asher, president of The Northstar Group Inc. Berkshire is Northstar's top holding.

Write to Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.43% 25837.88 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 -0.34% 7036.7059 Delayed Quote.11.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.36% 7460.3402 Delayed Quote.12.87%
S&P 500 -0.38% 2773.77 Delayed Quote.10.89%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
05:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy
DJ
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Suncor bet to revive investor interest in Canadian energy
RE
01/17WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's NetJets, pilots union reach labour pact
RE
01/14WARREN BUFFETT : Doing a Buffett? Bet on S&P 500 causes flap on options market
RE
01/10WARREN BUFFETT : U.S. judge lets Buffett's Dairy Queen sue W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
01/03WARREN BUFFETT : Apple plunge deepens Warren Buffett's book value woes
RE
01/02WARREN BUFFETT : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett profits as venture in Canadian mortgage business ends
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : No more fake Fidelity or bogus Buffett - China bars new copycat fund names
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire invests in JPMorgan, Oracle as Buffett puts cash to work
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Opts for Buyback Over Deals -- WSJ
DJ
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire doubles profit, repurchases $900 million stock in third quarter
RE
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Repurchases More Than $900 Million of Stock
DJ
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2018WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Firm Invests Millions in Fintech
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/18RAKESH KAPOOR : Reckitt shares rise after fourth-quarter sales top estimates
RE
02/15VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares rally as UMG hits the right notes
RE
05:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy
DJ
02/20CARL ICAHN : Caesars says continues to look at options after Icahn urges sale of company
RE
02/20STEVE COHEN : Steve Cohen's venture firm invests in U.S. cybersecurity company
RE
02/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook broke rules, should be regulated - UK lawmakers
RE
02/14ELON MUSK : Charlie Munger targets active managers, Elon Musk; praises China
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary François-henri Pinault Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab David Simon George Soros Martin Sorrell Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.