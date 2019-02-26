Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companie

Warren Buffett Is Doing Something Rare: Selling a Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 06:15pm EST

By Nicole Friedman

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has agreed to sell one of its workers' compensation insurance companies, a rare move for Warren Buffett.

Mr. Buffett, Berkshire's chairman and chief executive officer, has long said that Berkshire buys companies with the intention to hold them forever.

The reason Berkshire agreed to sell Omaha, Neb.,-based Applied Underwriters is to avoid conflicts among Berkshire-owned workers' compensation insurers, said Brian Snover, general counsel for Berkshire's reinsurance division. It acquired its majority stake in the company 13 years ago.

"Berkshire has a number of workers' compensation companies, and there was channel conflict between them," said Jeffrey Silver, Applied Underwriters' general counsel. "This sale will eliminate that inherent competition that occurred between the Berkshire-owned entities."

Applied Underwriters ran into state regulatory issues in recent years related to a controversial type of workers' compensation insurance policy and agreed to stop selling that policy in some states without filing for approval. Those issues have been resolved and are unrelated to the sale, Mr. Silver said.

Mr. Silver declined to comment on the buyer or the size of the sale. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, he said.

Mr. Buffett has told shareholders he prefers not to part with Berkshire-controlled companies. In an "owners' manual" for Berkshire shareholders posted on the company's website, Mr. Buffett wrote that Berkshire doesn't intend to sell any of its fully owned businesses, even the poorly performing ones, "as long as we expect them to generate at least some cash and as long as we feel good about their managers and labor relations."

Berkshire hasn't sold a fully owned subsidiary in recent decades, according to data from Dealogic. Mr. Buffett sold some underperforming businesses in the 1980s, said Lawrence Cunningham, a law professor at George Washington University who has written books about Berkshire.

Berkshire subsidiaries do occasionally sell parts of their businesses. Marmon Holdings Inc. sold some assets for $42 million last year, and Lubrizol Corp. sold an underperforming unit in 2017, according to Berkshire's 2018 annual report.

Berkshire acquired its stake in Applied Underwriters in 2006. Berkshire owns 81%, and Applied Underwriters' founders own the rest of the company, Mr. Silver said.

Applied Underwriters had 703 employees at the end of 2018, up from 421 after it was acquired in 2006, according to Berkshire. It wrote about $994,000 in gross premiums in 2017, according to ratings firm A.M. Best.

State regulatory scrutiny of the company resulted in a 2017 settlement with California insurance regulators. The settlement related to profit-sharing workers' compensation policies, which are designed so that the premiums paid by companies change based on the actual cost of claims incurred.

Applied Underwriters agreed to stop selling the policies in the state without filing for approval. Under the terms of the settlement, the Applied Underwriters policies in California were required to include more disclosures and couldn't be sold to small businesses.

Write to Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
06:15pWARREN BUFFETT : Selling a Business
DJ
02/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says Berkshire overpaid for Kraft Heinz
RE
02/25WARREN BUFFETT : Big Kraft Investment Bites Berkshire -- WSJ
DJ
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Kraft Heinz Bet Dragged Down Berkshire Hathaway in 2018--2nd Update
DJ
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Kraft Heinz Bet Dragged Down Berkshire Hathaway in 2018--Update
DJ
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Kraft Heinz Bet Dragged Down Berkshire Hathaway in 2018
DJ
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz shares fall 28 percent after writedown, dividend cut
RE
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy
DJ
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Suncor bet to revive investor interest in Canadian energy
RE
01/17WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's NetJets, pilots union reach labour pact
RE
01/14WARREN BUFFETT : Doing a Buffett? Bet on S&P 500 causes flap on options market
RE
01/10WARREN BUFFETT : U.S. judge lets Buffett's Dairy Queen sue W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
01/03WARREN BUFFETT : Apple plunge deepens Warren Buffett's book value woes
RE
01/02WARREN BUFFETT : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy
DJ
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Kraft Heinz Bet Dragged Down Berkshire Hathaway in 2018--2nd Update
DJ
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz shares fall 28 percent after writedown, dividend cut
RE
02/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says Berkshire overpaid for Kraft Heinz
RE
02/21ROBIN LI : Chinese search giant Baidu beats on ad sales but streaming costs surge
RE
02/22JACK MA : Apple Teams With Jack Ma -- WSJ
DJ
02/25WARREN BUFFETT : Big Kraft Investment Bites Berkshire -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Mary Barra Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada François-henri Pinault Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.