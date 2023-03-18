Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different...

Warren Buffett in discussions with Biden officials on banking crisis-source

03/18/2023 | 07:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, tours the exhibit hall at the company's annual meeting in Omaha

WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Warren Buffett has held discussions with senior Biden adminstration officials about the banking crisis, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The White House and U.S. Treasury declined to comment. Bloomberg News reported earlier that Buffett had been in touch with administration officials in recent days about the regional banking crisis, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The source declined to elaborate on the details of the discussions.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month has shaken confidence in the banking system and prompted a sell-off in banking stocks.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Wilmington, Delaware; additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2023
