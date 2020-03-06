Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companie

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Backs Away From Canadian Gas Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 10:24am EST

By Vipal Monga and Paul Vieira

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has backed out of financing a major gas project in the Canadian province of Quebec, prompting worries that international investors are increasingly shunning the country after protests over another energy project.

Warren Buffett's conglomerate pulled out of providing roughly 4 billion Canadian dollars ($2.99 billion) in equity financing for the Énergie Saguenay Project, a proposed Canadian natural gas export facility to be built 130 miles north of Quebec City, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Berkshire's move was spurred by a series of rail blockades set up to oppose construction of a natural-gas pipeline in British Columbia, said a person with knowledge of the decision.

Canada has been roiled by activists and indigenous groups who have obstructed the country's rail network and its supply chain since early February to protest the pipeline. Such strident opposition to big energy projects has worried investors that the investment climate in Canada is too risky for large deals.

Berkshire's decision to scrap the deal, first reported on Thursday by the Montreal-based newspaper La Presse, comes despite the conglomerate's earlier willingness to invest in Canadian energy. The company's energy arm owns AltaLink Transmission, the largest regulated energy transmission company in the province of Alberta. Berkshire also owns a large stake in Suncor Energy Inc., Canada's largest crude-oil producer.

Énergie Saguenay confirmed in a blog post on its website that a "potential private investor" had decided at the last moment to step away, though it declined to name the firm.

"This decision was taken because of the political context that has prevailed for a month now in Canada," said the post, which was written in French.

The energy project, jointly owned by California-based investors James Illich and James Breyer through their investment companies Freestone International and Breyer Capital, said the project is still on track. It is seeking other potential investors ahead of a final decision to proceed in 2021.

According to one person familiar with Berkshire's decision, the company had initially agreed to invest a few hundred million dollars in the project, ramping up to C$4 billion in stages. But during the second week of the rail blockades, the company signaled it was concerned by the uncertainty caused by the disruption and was losing interest in the investment. Berkshire walked away a week later, this person said.

Canadian police dismantled the most disruptive blockade, which had choked off east-to-west freight rail traffic, late last month. The last remaining major blockade, in the Montreal area, was taken down on Thursday.

The Énergie Saguenay Project is just one of several Canadian projects that hit hurdles recently, creating doubts about Canada as a place to invest. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government failed to get approved energy projects completed, such as the expansion of the Trans Mountain energy pipeline. The pipeline has been mired in court cases for years.

Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc. became so frustrated with opposition to the Trans Mountain expansion that it sold the pipeline to the Canadian government in 2018, and sold its Canadian assets to Pembina Pipeline Corp. a year later.

"There's a question vis-à-vis domestic and international investors if Canada is open for business," said Pat Fiore, president of GNL Quebec, the company that runs the Énergie Saguenay project. "Can we get these large projects across the line?"

The concern isn't limited to international investors.

Last month, Canadian mining company Teck Resources Ltd. announced it was shelving a proposed C$20 billion energy project in the Canadian oil sands, home to the world's third-largest oil reserves. Teck Chief Executive Don Lindsay said the company was withdrawing from the project because of the widening schism in the country between resources development and environmental policy.

Mr. Trudeau on Thursday noted that foreign investment in Canada rose more than 18% last year, but acknowledged the country needs to send a unified message to investors, emphasizing environmental policy.

"We need to do more to show that the jobs we're creating and the investments we are making and attracting will allow us to succeed in a world where climate change is hitting us harder and harder," he said. "That is why we need to have a united message across this country in terms of our leadership and the leadership we can show on fighting climate change."

Write to Vipal Monga at vipal.monga@wsj.com and Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -2.20% 308067.5 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
LINDSAY CORPORATION -1.39% 97.47 Delayed Quote.2.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL -9.19% 45.52 Delayed Quote.-19.58%
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION -4.04% 45.89 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -2.59% 33.87 Delayed Quote.-18.26%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -1.37% 14.31 Delayed Quote.-35.70%
WTI -9.22% 41.88 Delayed Quote.-21.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
10:24aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Backs Away From Canadian Gas Project
DJ
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
RE
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009--2nd Update
DJ
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Apple -- WSJ
DJ
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
01/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Gives Up on Newspapers -- WSJ
DJ
01/29WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/25WARREN BUFFETT : Owners of solar company that caused loss for Buffett plead guilty over Ponzi scheme
RE
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Lieutenant To Head Geico Unit -- WSJ
DJ
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Lieutenant to Head Berkshire Hathaway's Geico Insurance Unit
DJ
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire Is Thwarted In Its Bid for Tech Data -- WSJ
DJ
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire outbid for Tech Data - CNBC
RE
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
RE
2019WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Reports Record Cash -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/03WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman hedges to protect against coronavirus' 'negative' impact
RE
03/02CHRIS HOHN : British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
RE
03/02JACK DORSEY : Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO
RE
03/05JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery
RE
03/03TIM COOK : Tim Cook and Apple Bet Everything on China. Then Coronavirus Hit.
DJ
03/03JOHAN LUNDGREN : Airlines face worsening coronavirus impact, European bosses warn
RE
03/03SERGIO ERMOTTI : Swiss Re lines up UBS CEO Ermotti to become chairman in 2021
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group