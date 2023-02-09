Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different...

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Further Cuts Stake in China's BYD

02/09/2023 | 05:48am EST
By Yifan Wang


Warren Buffett has further trimmed his holdings in BYD Co., the Chinese electric-car maker that has challenged Tesla Inc. and grown to be one of the world's most valuable auto companies.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the giant investment manager founded by Mr. Buffett, has sold 4.235 million of BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares, a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange showed Thursday.

The sale, which took place Friday, was completed at an average price of 257.90 Hong Kong dollars (US$32.85) a share, according to the filing. That implies a total transaction value of about HK$1.09 billion.

After the share sale, Berkshire's holdings in BYD's issued H-shares has fallen to 11.87% from 12.26%, the filing showed.

The stake reduction was the latest in a string of share sales by Berkshire to reduce its holdings in BYD.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 0548ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.38% 467999 End-of-day quote.-0.15%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 3.06% 249.4 End-of-day quote.25.65%
HECKLER & KOCH AG 12.50% 126 End-of-day quote.-8.94%
TESLA, INC. 2.28% 201.29 End-of-day quote.63.41%
