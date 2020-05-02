Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Mr. Warren E. Buffett is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Berkshire Hathaway Assurance Corp.,

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reports $49.7 Billion Loss in First Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 06:40am EDT

By Geoffrey Rogow

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. swung to a first-quarter loss as the selloff in markets hit the company's vast investments, though the company's operating earnings rose in the quarter.

Berkshire's earnings are especially volatile due to an accounting rule that went into effect in 2018 requiring companies to include unrealized investment gains or losses in their net income. Berkshire holds large stock investments, and their quarterly changes in value can have a big effect on Berkshire's net income.

Berkshire reported a first-quarter loss of $49.7 billion, or $30,653 per Class A share equivalent, from $21.66 billion, or $13,209 a share, in the year-earlier period.

Write to Geoffrey Rogow at geoffrey.rogow@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected May 3, 2020 to reflect that Berkshire Hathaway reported a loss of $30,653 per Class A share in the first quarter. The original version of this article provided an incorrect figure for the firm's per-share loss.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -2.74% 273975 Delayed Quote.-19.32%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
02:46aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
RE
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Uncertainty -- Update
DJ
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Uncertainty
DJ
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett to Offer Perspective on the Economy During Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Correction to Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Article
DJ
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire Hathaway Reports $49.7 Billion Loss in First Quarter--Update
DJ
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reports $49.7 Billion Loss in First Quarter
DJ
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus Canceled Warren Buffett's Shareholder Party. Omaha Is Suffering.
DJ
04/30WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway at a glance
RE
04/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD's profit sinks 85% in first quarter as virus hits market
RE
04/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett and Abel, but not Munger, to field questions at Berkshire annual meeting
RE
04/18WARREN BUFFETT : When Buffett's Phone Stops Ringing -- WSJ
DJ
04/16WARREN BUFFETT : Occidental Pays Back Buffett In Stock -- WSJ
DJ
04/15WARREN BUFFETT : Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares
DJ
04/02WARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett's equity holdings
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett and Abel, but not Munger, to field questions at Berkshire annual meeting
RE
04/28ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk nears $750 million options payday ahead of results
RE
04/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk calling coronavirus lockdowns 'fascist' overshadows profitable quarter
RE
04/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg praises coronavirus lockdowns; Musk sees 'fascism'
RE
04/30TIM COOK : Apple sales inch higher despite coronavirus but CEO Tim Cook sees uncertain future
RE
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus Canceled Warren Buffett's Shareholder Party. Omaha Is Suffering.
DJ
05/01ELON MUSK : Tesla tumbles after Musk tweets stock too high
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak François-henri Pinault Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group