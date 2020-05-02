Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reports $49.7 Billion Loss in First Quarter

By Geoffrey Rogow

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. swung to a first-quarter loss as the selloff in markets hit the company's vast investments, though the company's operating earnings rose in the quarter.

Berkshire's earnings are especially volatile due to an accounting rule that went into effect in 2018 requiring companies to include unrealized investment gains or losses in their net income. Berkshire holds large stock investments, and their quarterly changes in value can have a big effect on Berkshire's net income.

Berkshire reported a first-quarter loss of $49.7 billion, or $30,653 per Class A share equivalent, from $21.66 billion, or $13,209 a share, in the year-earlier period.

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected May 3, 2020 to reflect that Berkshire Hathaway reported a loss of $30,653 per Class A share in the first quarter. The original version of this article provided an incorrect figure for the firm's per-share loss.