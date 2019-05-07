Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companie

Warren Buffett says U.S.-China trade war would be 'bad for the whole world'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/07/2019 | 01:53am EDT
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett plays bridge during the Berkshire annual meeting weekend in Omaha

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett said on Monday that a trade war between the United States and China would be "bad for the whole world."

Buffett spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he will raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent beginning on Friday.

Trump also said he would soon slap a 25-percent tariff on $325 billion of Chinese goods that have not been taxed.

Major stock markets fell worldwide on Monday in response to the tweet, which preceded scheduled trade talks this week, and was a "rational" response, Buffett said on CNBC television.

Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns or invests in many companies that do business in China, including Apple Inc, in which it has a more than $50 billion stake, and Chinese electric car maker BYD Co.

"If we actually have a trade war it will be bad for the whole world," Buffett said.

A full-scale trade war is unlikely, he said, but "would be bad for everything Berkshire owns."

Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, also speaking on CNBC, said Trump was not "totally crazy" for wanting higher tariffs on some goods, but that a trade war would be "massively stupid."

Despite the concerns, Buffett said it would be "nonsense" for investors to sell stocks based on negative headlines, adding that the United States and China will be the world's superpowers for the next 100 years and will always have tensions.

He also said the battle would not affect how Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire operates.

The company owns more than 90 companies including utilities, makers of industrial parts and chemicals, Geico auto insurance and Dairy Queen ice cream, and ended March with $191.8 billion of equity investments.

"We will buy the same stocks today that we were buying last week," and would be "delighted" if a good Chinese business expressed interest in a Berkshire transaction, Buffett said.

HIGHER STAKES FOR CHINA

Trump on Monday tweeted that the United States has for many years lost $600 billion to $800 billion annually on trade, and "with China we lose 500 Billion Dollars. Sorry, we're not going to be doing that anymore!"

Buffett said tough talk ahead of trade negotiations was understandable, saying that for some people "the best technique is to act half-crazy," but it would be ineffective to "shake your fist first and then shake your finger later on."

He added that Trump's planned tariffs raise the stakes for Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"You're talking about two personalities who are very much used to getting their way in politics, and talking about how they will be perceived in their own country in terms of their behavior," Buffett said. "It gets very complicated."

Buffett said the trade dispute has already had an effect on Berkshire's BNSF railroad.

Meanwhile, Jim Weber, the chief executive officer of Berkshire's Brooks Running unit, said in an interview last week that his company was ending most shoe production in China and moving it to Vietnam because of tariff concerns.

Buffett also said the United States should bolster its trade relations with Canada and Mexico.

"We've got lots and lots and lots of common interests," he said. "Trade with Mexico and Canada is enormously important. We should treat them as neighbors, and not adversaries."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Nick Zieminski)

By Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.54% 208.48 Delayed Quote.32.17%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -2.37% 320000 Delayed Quote.4.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
01:53aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says U.S.-China trade war would be 'bad for the whole world'
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Defends Berkshire Amid Lagging Performance
DJ
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Charlie Munger, Unplugged
DJ
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Tells CNBC Berkshire Hathaway Has Taken Stake in Amazon
DJ
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire helps bankroll Occidental's $38 billion bid for Anadarko
RE
04/30WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Occidental Play Looks Familiar
DJ
04/29WARREN BUFFETT : Is Buffett still a buy? Wall Street splits on Berkshire Hathaway as annual meeting looms
RE
04/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway moves into Dubai despite property slump
RE
04/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says Berkshire could buy back $100 billion stock - Financial Times
RE
04/08WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO - FT
RE
03/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Apple content plan hard to predict, touts airline safety
RE
03/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire says vice chairmen Jain, Abel each make $18 million
RE
02/26WARREN BUFFETT : Selling a Business
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Charlie Munger, Unplugged
DJ
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Tells CNBC Berkshire Hathaway Has Taken Stake in Amazon
DJ
01:53aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says U.S.-China trade war would be 'bad for the whole world'
RE
04/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire helps bankroll Occidental's $38 billion bid for Anadarko
RE
05/06DAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's David Einhorn pitches long on AerCap, short on GATX at Sohn Conference
RE
04/30ELON MUSK : SEC commissioner decries agency's deal with Tesla's Musk
RE
05/01CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Ran Up Millions in Suspect Expenses, Audit Finds -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Arne Sorenson Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About