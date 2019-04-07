Log in
Business Leaders
Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companie

Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO - FT

04/07/2019 | 11:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett, Wells Fargo & Co's largest shareholder, urged the bank in an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday to look outside Wall Street for a new chief executive officer.

"They just have to come from someplace (outside Wells) and they shouldn't come from Wall Street. They probably shouldn't come from JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs," Buffett told the FT.

"There are plenty of good people to run it (from the Wall Street banks), but they are automatically going to draw the ire of a significant percentage of the Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, and that's just not smart," Buffett was quoted as saying.

Wells Fargo, JPMorganChase and Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Tim Sloan, stepped down as chief executive of Wells Fargo last month, becoming the second CEO to leave the bank in the fallout of a wide-ranging sales practices scandal.

The company's board said in a statement at the time that it concluded it was best to seek an outside candidate to replace Sloan.

The bank's general counsel, C. Allen Parker, one of the few newcomers in the bank's top ranks, serves as interim chief executive.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.43% 307776 Delayed Quote.0.58%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.07% 202.38 Delayed Quote.21.15%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.24% 105.31 Delayed Quote.7.88%
WELLS FARGO -0.79% 48.78 Delayed Quote.5.86%
