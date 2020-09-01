Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Home  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companie

Why Buffett's bet on Japan could turn on higher inflation, weakening dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 02:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha

Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $6.2 billion (4.6 billion pounds) foray into Japan's five largest trading houses may signal billionaire Warren Buffett's expectation that inflation and a falling U.S. dollar may make international equities more attractive when economies worldwide recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Berkshire said late Sunday, on Buffett's 90th birthday, it owned just over 5% of each of Itochu Corp, Marubeni Corp, Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co Ltd and Sumitomo Corp, and said it could increase its stakes to 9.9%.

The trading houses, known as sogo shosha with their diversified business lines including commodity exploration, fit the legendary investor's taste for classic value stocks, which have lost investor favor. Berkshire investors said they welcomed Buffett's wager, at a time U.S. stock valuations are at their highest since the late 1990s tech bubble, lifted by giants such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc, both of which Berkshire invests in. "The inflation cocktail is being mixed and Buffett is migrating his investment to where you can create value through inflation," said Bill Smead, chief investment officer at Smead Capital Management, which invests nearly 3% of its assets in Berkshire. "These are companies that will make more money if the price of oil [or] any input goes up." Prices of gold, inflation-linked bonds and some commodities have surged since March on fears that global central banks' more than $9 trillion of stimulus to combat the pandemic will spark higher inflation. The Federal Reserve indicated last week it will be slower to move to curtail inflation should it run above its 2% target. At the same time, lower valuations and a continued decline in the U.S. dollar, now near a two-year low, could make Japan and other international markets more attractive for U.S. investors, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group. Expectations of dollar weakness bolster the case for U.S. investors to own international equities if profits get a boost from the strength of the currencies they are denominated in."That adds up to a pretty good situation for investing in these companies," Paulson said of Berkshire's choices.The move fits with Buffett's longstanding preference for value stocks. "Warren is trying to expand his horizon but stick to his value investing roots at a time the U.S. market is very expensive," said Paul Lountzis, president of Lountzis Asset Management, which invests nearly one-fifth of its assets in Berkshire.

Jamie Rosenwald, co-founder and senior portfolio manager of Asia and Japan investments at Dalton Investments, said Buffett got a bargain "at laughably low valuations on the stock market" which show the "tremendous values available in Japan today."

Buffett, who at Berkshire's annual meeting in May professed optimism in the U.S. ability to persevere through the pandemic, has looked outside the country before, having bought such companies as Israel's IMC International Metalworking and German motorcycle apparel retailer Detlev Louis. "Buffett certainly loves the United States," said James Armstrong, president of Henry H. Armstrong Associates, which invests one-fourth its assets in Berkshire. "Considering that he was able to tap into companies with a global network and their fingers in a lot of pies at an attractive price, that is a winning combination." The bet on the Japanese companies may strengthen Berkshire's toehold in the Chinese market, said Guy Spier, portfolio manager at Aquamarine Capital in Zurich, who said that those businesses "have spent far more time figuring out how to deal with a rising China than many."

Charlie Munger, Berkshire's 96-year-old vice chairman, said in February that Chinese companies are stronger and growing faster than their American counterparts. Berkshire has an investment in BYD Co, a Chinese electric car maker.The deal will also help Berkshire trim its $145 billion cash pile.

"Berkshire has the high class problem of needing to put billions of dollars to work," said Dalton's Rosenwald. (This story refiles to fix typographical error in headline)

(Reporting by David Randall and Svea Herbst-Bayliss with additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; editing by Megan Davies and David Gregorio)

By David Randall and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.17% 3492.37 Delayed Quote.86.76%
APPLE INC. 2.93% 132.84 Delayed Quote.75.77%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.56% 325713.99 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 13.83% 87.65 End-of-day quote.125.61%
IMC S.A. 0.45% 11.1 End-of-day quote.-10.84%
ITOCHU CORPORATION 1.41% 2762 End-of-day quote.8.98%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.55% 45.84 Delayed Quote.-30.97%
MARUBENI CORPORATION 1.22% 647.4 End-of-day quote.-20.13%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 3.12% 2591 End-of-day quote.-10.66%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 1.99% 1952 End-of-day quote.0.31%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.51% 1.95 End-of-day quote.-6.25%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 1.86% 1400 End-of-day quote.-13.79%
WTI 0.61% 43.125 Delayed Quote.-30.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
08/31WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett looks to Japan with $6 billion bet on five biggest trading firms
RE
08/26PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed Palantir to go public via direct listing, reveals 2019 loss of $580 million
RE
08/28WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman sees more gains for his portfolio, urges stock ownership for all Americans
RE
08/28ELON MUSK : Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains
RE
08/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg says Facebook's failure to remove militia page an 'operational mistake'
RE
02:33aWARREN BUFFETT : Why Buffett's bet on Japan could turn on higher inflation, weakening dollar
RE
08/28PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel-backed Compass Pathways files for U.S. IPO
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Sumner Redstone Kasper Rorsted Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group