Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Wei Li

Age : 45
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Western Mining Co.,Ltd
Biography : Presently, Wei Li occupies the position of Chairman-Supervisory Board at Western Mining Co., Ltd. Mr. Li is also on the board of Western Mining Group Co., Ltd.

China's market regulator to launch new rules on online deals

03/15/2021 | 02:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's market regulator will launch new rules this year to clarify the responsibilities of platform companies involved in online transactions, the state-owned Xinhua News Agency said.

Wei Li, an official of the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR), told Xinhua that the regulator will "adopt more powerful supervision methods this year and deploy a series of actions" to clear up "prominent problems in the online market".

The regulator will also accelerate the construction of a system that will collect the online transaction information in real time allowing for better monitoring and coordination, Wei was quoted as saying on Monday which is Consumer Rights Day in China.

The government has flagged it will be issuing new rules for the internet sector. Heightened scrutiny by Chinese regulators since December has included the announcement of a probe into e-commerce giant Alibaba,, penalising Alibaba-backed and Tencent-backed firms for not seeking anti-trust reviews for deals, while other firms have also been fined for irregular pricing.

SAMR said it will also strengthen the legal system and issue detailed rules aimed at protecting the rights of consumers.

It said administrative guidance can be expected on major promotional events and cited Singles' Day, the annual online shopping spree created by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Kim Coghill and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.70% 226 End-of-day quote.-2.84%
Latest news about Wei Li
 
02:18aWEI LI : China's market regulator to launch new rules on online deals
RE
03/14EMMANUEL FABER : Le Figaro
RE
03/13ROSALIND BREWER : Starbucks's Mellody Hobson, the Only Black Chairwoman in S&P 500, Says 'Civil Rights 3.0' Is Brewing
DJ
03/12ELON MUSK : Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
RE
03/12EMMANUEL FABER : Le Figaro
RE
03/12RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Orbit hires bankers to go public through a SPAC - WSJ
RE
03/11JOHN ELKANN : Elkann
RE
03/11MIUCCIA PRADA : Prada's CEO sees 2021 sales growing to 2.9-3.1 billion euros
RE
03/11FRANK WITTER : Deutsche Bank Nominates Volkswagen CFO for Election to Supervisory Board
DJ
03/11JACK MA : China's JD.com cashes in on steady online demand, beats market expectations
RE
03/11BEN VAN BEURDEN : Shell names former BHP boss Mackenzie as chairman
RE
03/11JOHN MILLER : Activists, drug groups in waiver war over COVID-19 shot patents
RE
03/10AENGUS KELLY : Hard lessons help AerCap boss Kelly rebuild air finance titan
RE
03/10WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's net worth reaches $100 billion
RE
03/10JENNIFER SMITH : PVH Fashions New Supply-Chain Strategy in Pandemic-Hit Apparel Market
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/12ELON MUSK : Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
RE
03/10WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's net worth reaches $100 billion
RE
03/11JACK MA : China's JD.com cashes in on steady online demand, beats market expectations
RE
03/14EMMANUEL FABER : Le Figaro
RE
03/08ERIC YUAN : Zoom founder Eric Yuan transfers stock worth over $6 billion
RE
03/09BRET TAYLOR : Salesforce's Taylor emerges as CEO candidate - sources
RE
03/09JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos names Andrew Steer as head of Bezos Earth Fund
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Amanda Blanc Markus Blocher Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Brunello Cucinelli Laurence Debroux Jean-charles Decaux Jack Dorsey Axel Dumas Charles Edelstenne Emmanuel Faber Guillaume Faury Henrik Fisker Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Carl Icahn Jan Jenisch Michael Klein Arnaud Lagardère Sen Li Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma John Miller Francesco Milleri Aditya Mittal Elon Musk David Nicol Xavier Niel Chamath Palihapitiya Miuccia Prada Stéphane Richard Remo Ruffini Gilles Schnepp Feike Sijbesma Erich Sixt Arne Sorenson Osamu Suzuki Carlos Tavares Heinz Hermann Thiele Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Eric Yuan Pierre-andré De Chalendar Jan Du Plessis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ