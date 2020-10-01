Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Wendy Lucas-Bull

Age : 65
Public asset : 25,649 USD
Biography : Founder of Peotona Group Holdings Pty Ltd., Wendy Elizabeth Lucas-Bull is Group Chairman at ABSA Ban

South Africa's Absa chairwoman Lucas-Bull joins Shoprite board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 06:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO-Shoppers leave the Shoprite store in Daveyton

South African grocery chain Shoprite Holdings on Thursday appointed Absa Group chairwoman Wendy Lucas-Bull as the retailer's chair designate, replacing long time chairman Christo Wiese.

Wiese, who has been at the helm for nearly three decades, will remain on the board as a non-executive director after he retires as chairman at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on November 16, Shoprite said. Lucas-Bull will be appointed after the AGM.

Last November Shoprite said the board was of the view that "in line with good corporate governance", the next group chairperson should be independent, a view supported by Wiese, who is also the second largest shareholder at Shoprite.

Lucas-Bull has extensive banking and widespread sector experience as well as expertise as a chairperson and non-executive director on numerous company boards across multiple industries in both the private and public sector.

"There is no doubt her expertise, experience and leadership will be of considerable benefit to both the board and the Shoprite Group," Wiese said.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.37% 136.65 End-of-day quote.8.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Wendy Lucas-Bull
 
08:39aDAVID HENRY : Big U.S. banks to report profit plunge as pandemic recession takes hold
RE
06:27aWENDY LUCAS-BULL : South Africa's Absa chairwoman Lucas-Bull joins Shoprite board
RE
02:25aSTUART JACKSON : Seadrill names Stuart Jackson as new CEO to lead restructuring
RE
09/30STEFAN LARSSON : PVH President Larsson to take over as CEO in February
RE
09/30ADITYA MITTAL : ArcelorMittal commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2050
RE
09/29TIM COOK : Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011
RE
09/29PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed fintech Deposit Solutions launches in United States
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ
09/28ELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
09/28ADITYA MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/28NELSON PELTZ : Billionaire investor Peltz steps down as adviser at pot producer Aurora
RE
09/28LAKSHMI MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs--Update
DJ
09/27DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler Investors push for independent chairman as Zetsche bows out
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler's designated chairman Zetsche renounces job
RE
09/25WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-following investment trust to list in London
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/28ELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler's designated chairman Zetsche renounces job
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ
09/27DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler Investors push for independent chairman as Zetsche bows out
RE
09/24BERNARD ARNAULT : French billionaire Arnault builds up Lagardere holding
RE
09/25WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-following investment trust to list in London
RE
09/28LAKSHMI MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs--Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Jean-sébastien Jacques Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Bernd Osterloh Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group