Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Werner Baumann

Birthday : 10/06/1962
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Biography : Werner Baumann is a businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companies is on the board

Bayer Extends CEO's Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/11/2020 | 01:27am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Bayer AG said late Thursday that it has extended the contract of Chief Executive Werner Baumann until 2024.

Mr. Baumann, who has been at the helm of the German pharmaceutical and chemical conglomerate since 2016, will steer the company through a tough period and a host of challenges, including the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the expiration of patents for important pharmaceuticals division products, and litigation related to its glyphosate-based Roundup herbicide.

"The supervisory board is firmly convinced that Werner Baumann is the right leader to advance this comprehensive transformation purposefully and resolutely," Chairman Norbert Winkeljohann said.

"We also expect that the glyphosate litigation will be handled in a way that is satisfactory for the company, makes economic sense and is structured in a way that enables potential future cases to be efficiently resolved."

On the Roundup issue, the company said that further progress was made on a plan "to manage and resolve potential future Roundup claims."

The contract of Mr. Baumann, which was due to expire at next year's shareholders' meeting, will now last til the end of April 2024.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 0.53% 55.39 Delayed Quote.-24.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Werner Baumann
 
11:13aTREVOR MILTON : Nikola mulls legal action against short-seller Hindenburg
RE
11:05aBERNARD ARNAULT : Life without LVMH? How Tiffany might fare without the luxury giant
RE
10:45aAMANDA BLANC : British insurer Aviva to sell Singapore business for $1.98 billion
RE
10:29aPATRICK DRAHI : Altice shares soar on founder Drahi's buyout offer
RE
10:22aJOHN MACK : Whole Foods CEO John Mackey Says Many Won't Go Back to Food-Shopping in Person
DJ
02:48aPAUL PRESSLER : Ebay's Founder Gives Up Seat On Company's Board -- WSJ
DJ
01:27aWERNER BAUMANN : Bayer Extends CEO's Contract
DJ
09/10DAVID HENRY : Citigroup's 'strategic thinker' Fraser breaks glass ceiling
RE
09/10PIERRE OMIDYAR : EBay Founder Pierre Omidyar Steps Down From Board
DJ
09/10ELON MUSK : Tesla shares rebound from steep rout
RE
09/09HERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen's new electric car panned by Germany's leading test publication
RE
09/09HENRIK POULSEN : 195;rsted A/S Ørsted Appoints Mads Nipper The Next Ceo Of Ørsted
DJ
09/09BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH Pulls Out of Tiffany Takeover -- 3rd Update
DJ
09/09JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing company Grail files for U.S. IPO
RE
09/09STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN : Blackstone's Schwarzman emerges as Wall Street's top political donor
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/07MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank shares slide 7% as tech stock options bets unnerve investors
RE
09/09HERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen's new electric car panned by Germany's leading test publication
RE
09/08JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos tops Forbes richest list, pandemic knocks Trump lower
RE
09/07HERBERT DIESS : VW not seeking a deal with Tesla, CEO Diess says
RE
09/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire slashes Wells Fargo stake
RE
09/04JEAN-MARIE MESSIER : French rainmaker Maris breaks up with boutique partner Messier
RE
09/07BERTRAND CAMUS : How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' of Hong Kong Finance
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Ralph Hamers David Henry Paul Hudson Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Alexander Novak Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted David Simon Masayoshi Son Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group