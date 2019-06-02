Mexico's Economy Minister to meet Wilbur Ross over U.S. tariff threat

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose punitive tariffs of 5% on Mexican goods, that would gradually increase to 25%, if Mexico did not stem migration north.

Marquez did not specify what issues she would discuss with Ross ahead of the Wednesday meeting, although Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had been optimistic that they could find a way to avoid the tariffs.

Marquez and Ross met in El Salvador where both attended the inauguration of the Central American country's new president, Nayib Bukele, in San Salvador.

