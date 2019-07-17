Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Wilbur Ross

Birthday : 11/28/1937
Place of birth : Weehawken (New Jersey) - United States
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. MBA, is Independent Director at Ocwen Financial Corp., Chairman at NBNK Inve

Ross says U.S., China must still address 'big ticket' items

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and China still have to work through major issues to reach any trade agreement, including intellectual property theft, structural reforms and subsidies, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.

"There’s another – in some ways even bigger issue, and that is what is: the U.S. enforcement capability in the event that they violate the agreements," Ross told Fox Business Network in an interview.

"This is a long, involved process," he added.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the United States still had a long way to go to conclude a trade deal with China, and said U.S. officials could still impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The United States could also face Chinese sanctions after a World Trade Organization ruling on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a gauge of global stocks declined for a second straight session amid the concerns over U.S-China trade. U.S. Treasury yields also fell.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Wilbur Ross
 
12:38pWILBUR ROSS : Ross says U.S., China must still address 'big ticket' items
RE
06/04WILBUR ROSS : U.S.'s Ross says he told counterpart Mexico must do more in immigration
RE
02/14WILBUR ROSS : U.S., India hold talks to calm trade tensions, Ross joins by video
RE
01/28WILBUR ROSS : U.S.' Mnuchin expects progress in 'complicated' China trade talks
RE
01/24WILBUR ROSS : Ross
RE
01/07WILBUR ROSS : U.S., China could settle immediate trade issues - Ross on CNBC
RE
2018WILBUR ROSS : Ross Says Progress of Trade Talks With EU Is Unsatisfactory
DJ
2018WILBUR ROSS : U.S. Commerce's Ross eyes anti-China 'poison pill' for new trade deals
RE
2018WILBUR ROSS : Cnbc
RE
2018WILBUR ROSS : U.S., Canada Set for High-Stakes Trade Talks Under Cloud of White House Threat
DJ
2018WILBUR ROSS : U.S. Commerce's Ross picks ZTE monitor after rejecting 'Never Trump' lawyer
RE
2018WILBUR ROSS : Trump Administration Continues Auto Tariffs Probe Pending EU Trade Talks, Commerce Secretary Ross Says
DJ
2018WILBUR ROSS : 'Too Early to Say' Whether National Security Probe Will Bring Auto Tariffs
DJ
2018WILBUR ROSS : Crossfire of tariffs as Trump rattles world trade order
RE
2018WILBUR ROSS : Crossfire of tariffs as Trump rattles world trade order
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/15PATRICK THOMAS : Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust -- Update
DJ
06:11pBRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
RE
07/16PETER THIEL : Trump Signals Scrutiny of Google's Ties With China After Thiel Comments
DJ
07/15BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH pairs with Stella McCartney, igniting fashion rivalries
RE
05:16aELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16XAVIER ROLET : CQS looking to grow U.S. presence under new CEO Rolet
RE
07/16LESLIE WEXNER : Wexner Regrets Paths Crossed -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Georg Schaeffler Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About