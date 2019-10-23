Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Wilbur Ross

Birthday : 11/28/1937
Place of birth : Weehawken (New Jersey) - United States
Linked companies :
No connection available

Talks with EU could be alternative to auto import tariffs, U.S.'s Ross tells FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/23/2019 | 01:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion in Athens

(Reuters) - New negotiations with the European Union could be an alternative to imposing tariffs on automotive imports next month, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has suggested in an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump declared this year that some imported vehicles and parts posed a national security threat, but delayed a decision until November on whether to impose tariffs, so as to allow for more time for trade talks with the European Union.

"One (option) would be to say, 'I'm just not going to do anything', the second would be to impose tariffs on some or all (countries) . . .  the third might be some other form of negotiation," Ross said, describing options being considered by Trump.

On Friday, the United States began slapping tariffs on EU imports worth an annual $7.5 billion, ranging from British whisky and French wine to Spanish olives and cheese from across the bloc, including Italy's Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Ross dismissed criticism of the step, saying the tariffs were not imposed unilaterally and that the measure was taken with the "full support" of the World Trade Organization.

Commenting separately on trade talks with China, Ross said China was following through "in good faith" on assurances given in October to press ahead with large purchases of U.S. farm products.

As the Trump administration's general licence for U.S. companies to sell to telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] expires in November, Ross told the newspaper this was not a hard deadline and could be altered.

"The deadlines are within our control, we can shorten them, we can lengthen them, we can do whatever - at this point they are being treated separately and independently from the trade talks," Ross said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Wilbur Ross
 
01:34aWILBUR ROSS : Talks with EU could be alternative to auto import tariffs, U.S.'s Ross tells FT
RE
10/01WILBUR ROSS : U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross to hold talks in India amid hopes of trade deal
RE
08/16WILBUR ROSS : Invesco thrives in China as former executive Ross leads Trump's trade war
RE
07/30WILBUR ROSS : U.S. could decide on licenses for companies to sell to Huawei by next week - Ross
RE
07/24WILBUR ROSS : Ross
RE
07/22WILBUR ROSS : Trump Agrees to 'Timely' Licensing Decision for Huawei Sales -- 3rd Update
DJ
07/17WILBUR ROSS : Ross says U.S., China must still address 'big ticket' items
RE
06/04WILBUR ROSS : U.S.'s Ross says he told counterpart Mexico must do more in immigration
RE
02/14WILBUR ROSS : U.S., India hold talks to calm trade tensions, Ross joins by video
RE
01/28WILBUR ROSS : U.S.' Mnuchin expects progress in 'complicated' China trade talks
RE
01/24WILBUR ROSS : Ross
RE
01/07WILBUR ROSS : U.S., China could settle immediate trade issues - Ross on CNBC
RE
2018WILBUR ROSS : Ross Says Progress of Trade Talks With EU Is Unsatisfactory
DJ
2018WILBUR ROSS : U.S. Commerce's Ross eyes anti-China 'poison pill' for new trade deals
RE
2018WILBUR ROSS : Cnbc
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/19MARK HURD : Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Dies at 62 -- WSJ
DJ
10/16CARLOS SLIM : Mexican billionaire Slim vows to invest in Mexico, touting economic prospects
RE
10/18MARK HURD : Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
RE
10/18JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says Facebook's Libra currency 'will never happen'
RE
10/17MARC BENIOFF : Marc Benioff of Salesforce Sounds Alarm on Technology
DJ
10/22JEFF BEZOS : Bezos's Blue Origin partners with Lockheed, others on moon lander
RE
10/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg to Face Congressional Grilling
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group