Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Wilbur Ross

Birthday : 11/28/1937
Place of birth : Weehawken (New Jersey) - United States
Linked companies :
No connection available

U.S. may not need to impose auto tariffs this month - Bloomberg, citing Ross

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 12:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Toyota trucks are shown on a car carrier for delivery after arriving in the United States in National City, California

(Reuters) - The United States may not need to impose tariffs on imported vehicles later this month after holding "good conversations" with automakers in the European Union, Japan and Korea, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview published on Sunday.

The United States must decide by Nov. 14 whether to impose threatened U.S. national security tariffs of as much as 25% on vehicles and parts. The tariffs have already been delayed once by six months, and trade experts say that could happen again.

Ross told Bloomberg in an interview that the Trump administration hoped to avoid imposing the tariffs after discussing capital investment plans with automakers.

"We have had very good conversations with our European friends, with our Japanese friends, with our Korean friends, and those are the major auto producing sectors," Ross said.

"Our hope is that the negotiations we have been having with individual companies about their capital investment plans will bear enough fruit that it may not be necessary to put the 232 (tariffs) fully into effect, may not even be necessary to put it partly in effect," he added.

The United States has already signed trade deals with Japan and South Korea that appeared likely to stave off auto tariffs, but its talks with the EU have been moving forward more slowly.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month said Washington continued to talk with the EU about trade, but aimed to avoid imposing broader tariffs for now.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also lauded increased investment by European carmakers in the United States.

Those remarks have given EU diplomats hope for another reprieve, but they say they remain on guard.

"We're hopeful that we can avoid the car tariffs for now, but we also know there is a chance the president could change his mind," said one diplomat, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Germany's BMW, the biggest U.S. automotive exporter by value for the past five years, last month said it had warned U.S. officials that intensifying a global trade war could threaten jobs at its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, which exports about 70% of its production.

Both BMW and Daimler have invested to expand the production capacity of plants in the United States where they build mainly larger sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to keep up with rising demand and because it makes good economic sense.

Volkswagen AG in January pledged to invest $800 million and add 1,000 jobs to build electric vehicles in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.06% 69.44 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.17% 172.7 Delayed Quote.24.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Wilbur Ross
 
12:31pWILBUR ROSS : U.S. may not need to impose auto tariffs this month - Bloomberg, citing Ross
RE
10/23WILBUR ROSS : Talks with EU could be alternative to auto import tariffs, U.S.'s Ross tells FT
RE
10/01WILBUR ROSS : U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross to hold talks in India amid hopes of trade deal
RE
08/16WILBUR ROSS : Invesco thrives in China as former executive Ross leads Trump's trade war
RE
07/30WILBUR ROSS : U.S. could decide on licenses for companies to sell to Huawei by next week - Ross
RE
07/24WILBUR ROSS : Ross
RE
07/22WILBUR ROSS : Trump Agrees to 'Timely' Licensing Decision for Huawei Sales -- 3rd Update
DJ
07/17WILBUR ROSS : Ross says U.S., China must still address 'big ticket' items
RE
06/04WILBUR ROSS : U.S.'s Ross says he told counterpart Mexico must do more in immigration
RE
02/14WILBUR ROSS : U.S., India hold talks to calm trade tensions, Ross joins by video
RE
01/28WILBUR ROSS : U.S.' Mnuchin expects progress in 'complicated' China trade talks
RE
01/24WILBUR ROSS : Ross
RE
01/07WILBUR ROSS : U.S., China could settle immediate trade issues - Ross on CNBC
RE
2018WILBUR ROSS : Ross Says Progress of Trade Talks With EU Is Unsatisfactory
DJ
2018WILBUR ROSS : U.S. Commerce's Ross eyes anti-China 'poison pill' for new trade deals
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD warns on 2019 profit as Chinese market contracts
RE
11/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash
RE
10/28RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic soars before crashing to earth in NYSE debut
RE
10/31TIM COOK : Apple Sales Rise As iPhone Weakens -- WSJ
DJ
10/30JOHN ELKANN : What is driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot merger talks?
RE
10/31DANIEL LOEB : Sony Unit's Strength Is Two-Edged Sword -- WSJ
DJ
10/30TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse 3Q Net Profit Soared, Beating Expectations
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Ferdinand Piëch Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Devin Wenig Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group