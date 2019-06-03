Log in
Wilbur Ross

Birthday : 11/28/1937
Place of birth : Weehawken (New Jersey) - United States
Mr. Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. MBA, is Independent Director at Ocwen Financial Corp., Chairman at NBNK Inve

U.S.'s Ross says he told counterpart Mexico must do more in immigration

0
06/03/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he told Mexican Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez in a meeting on Monday that Mexico must do more to help the United States address illegal immigration.

Ross said in a statement he discussed the U.S. plan to hit Mexico with a 5% tariff next week on goods imported into the United States unless Mexico takes steps to curtail the flow of migrants.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

