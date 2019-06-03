U.S.'s Ross says he told counterpart Mexico must do more in immigration
0
06/03/2019 | 06:43pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he told Mexican Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez in a meeting on Monday that Mexico must do more to help the United States address illegal immigration.
Ross said in a statement he discussed the U.S. plan to hit Mexico with a 5% tariff next week on goods imported into the United States unless Mexico takes steps to curtail the flow of migrants.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)