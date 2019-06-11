Log in
William Ackman

Birthday : 11/30/1965
Place of birth : New York - United States
Linked companies : Howard Hughes Corp
Biography : Mr. William A. Ackman is a Chairman at The Howard Hughes Corp., a Chief Executive Officer at Pershin

Ackman Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Deal

06/11/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

By Cara Lombardo

William Ackman, a big United Technologies Corp. shareholder who earlier pushed the industrial giant to streamline its business, is now urging the company to call off its planned mega-merger with Raytheon Co., which he says makes no strategic sense.

The activist investor sent an email to United Technologies Chief Executive Greg Hayes early Sunday morning after The Wall Street Journal reported on the impending deal. He wrote that he was "extremely concerned" about the combination, according to a copy of the email seen by the Journal. The companies confirmed their plan to merge later Sunday.

Doug Cameron and Thomas Gryta contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.26% 349.33 Delayed Quote.9.71%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
RAYTHEON -5.11% 177.62 Delayed Quote.22.07%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -3.96% 122.94 Delayed Quote.20.22%
