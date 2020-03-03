Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

William Ackman

Birthday : 11/30/1965
Place of birth : New York - United States
Biography : Founder of Justice Holdings Ltd., Pershing Square Capital Management LP and Gotham Partners Manageme

Ackman hedges to protect against coronavirus' 'negative' impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/03/2020 | 05:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: William 'Bill' Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City

Billionaire hedge fund investor William Ackman on Tuesday said he has moved to protect the firm's $6.6 billion portfolio, which includes restaurant chain and hotel stocks, as the spread of the coronavirus has sparked prolonged panic selling in markets.

Ackman said he expects the outbreak, which has been detected in roughly 80 countries, to weigh on growth in the United States and abroad and affect both stock and credit markets.

Over the last 10 days, "we have taken steps to protect the portfolio from downward market volatility," wrote Ackman, who oversees Pershing Square Capital Management. He declined to say exactly what steps he took.

Ackman spoke out on the same day that the Federal Reserve announced an emergency interest rate cut. Ackman's statement, an unusual move for someone who seldom discusses portfolio movements publicly, underscores investors' fears that the coronavirus will have serious implications for economic growth.

"We believe that efforts to contain the coronavirus are likely to have a substantial negative impact on the U.S. and global economies, and on equity and credit markets," the statement said.

Ackman said hedging was preferable to selling off his portfolio of companies whose businesses are otherwise strong and include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Hilton Worldwide, home improvement chain Lowe's, Burger King operator Restaurant Brands International and Berkshire Hathaway, among others. The hedge fund sold out of its position in Starbucks earlier in the year.

In the first two months of the year, the firm's Pershing Square Holdings portfolio fell 7.1%, after having gained 58.1% last year, which made it one of the industry's best-performing hedge funds. The market drop has taken a bite out of the size of Ackman's funds, according to a report which put assets under management at $6.6 billion at the end of February compared with $7.5 billion at the end of December.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -3.26% 313914 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. -4.26% 736.07 Delayed Quote.-8.16%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. -2.93% 25.8 Delayed Quote.-22.71%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. -3.24% 93.33 Delayed Quote.-13.03%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 0.91% 17.76 Delayed Quote.-8.14%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. -3.87% 57.11 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -4.59% 78.6 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about William Ackman
 
05:53pWILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman hedges to protect against coronavirus' 'negative' impact
RE
02/05WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exits Starbucks, sticks by Chipotle, sees gains at Agilent
RE
01/09WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman avoids limelight even as Pershing Square posts record 2019
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman eyes more gains for his fund with help of Berkshire, others
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Investor Ackman opposes United Technologies' aerospace merger with Raytheon - source
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Deal
DJ
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's fund zooms ahead as he casts himself as corporate helpmate
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's hedge fund gains nearly 25 percent in early 2019
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exits Mondelez in favor of other bets
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Activist Investor William Ackman Reveals Stake in Starbucks--2nd Update
DJ
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says plans to stick with Chipotle after trimming holding
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman makes fresh layoffs at Pershing Square hedge fund
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/02CHRIS HOHN : British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
RE
03/02JACK DORSEY : Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO
RE
02/25MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, Marc Benioff to be sole chief
RE
02/27LEON BLACK : Private-Equity Leaders Place Their Presidential Bets
DJ
11:13aJOHAN LUNDGREN : Airlines face worsening coronavirus impact, European bosses warn
RE
02/27PHILIPPE PETITCOLIN : Safran Sees 737 MAX Drag This Year; 2019 Profit Rose -- Update
DJ
03:37aTIM COOK : Tim Cook and Apple Bet Everything on China. Then Coronavirus Hit.
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jacques Aschenbroich Werner Baumann Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Mark Parker Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rajeev Suri Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group