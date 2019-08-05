Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

William Ackman

Birthday : 11/30/1965
Place of birth : New York - United States
Linked companies : Howard Hughes Corp
Biography : Mr. William A. Ackman is a Chairman at The Howard Hughes Corp., a Chief Executive Officer at Pershin

Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 06:33pm EDT
Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the WSJ Digital Conference in Laguna Beach

BOSTON (Reuters) - William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has sold its positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc and United Technologies Corp and built a new position in a company whose name has not been disclosed, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Ackman announced the exit from ADP in a letter sent to clients and seen by Reuters on Monday and had earlier told analysts about the decision to sell out of United Technologies, the source said. A spokesman for Pershing Square declined to comment on either sale or disclose the name of the company in which the firm is building a position.

The announcements about ADP and United Tech are the most significant moves Ackman has unveiled this year and come at a time his firm is making waves with double-digit returns as Ackman himself stays largely out of the limelight.

At ADP Ackman said that investors earned a 51% return while his firm pocketed a $1.2 billion gain on an investment that started with a noisy fight two years ago when he tried to win board seats for himself and two associates.

Although he lost the fight, Ackman said his battle helped educate other investors and prompted management to make critical changes. He is leaving now, he wrote, because he expects future returns to be more modest now that the market is "more accurately pricing in ADP's prospects for success."

"If ADP meets its 2021 earnings targets, we estimate the stock will generate a low double-digit return from our exit price" of roughly $167 a share, Ackman wrote.

At United Technologies, Pershing Square likely made less money and has not given investors a full accounting of why and when the firm exited.

But the move followed Ackman's push in June to get United Technologies to call off its planned merger with Raytheon. He told management he was "extremely concerned" about the merger which is slated to occur after United Technologies spins off its Carrier and Otis businesses next year.

Through July, Pershing Square Holdings, Ackman's publicly traded portfolio, has gained 49.4%, compared with the average hedge fund's return of roughly 5% during the same time.

The returns suggest that Ackman's moves to rebuild his firm and reputation as a top activist after a string of losses are bearing fruit. In early 2018, Ackman vowed to focus more on investments instead of marketing and laid off staff and appointed deputies to field clients' questions while he concentrated largely on investment research.

The last time he announced a new investment was in 2018 when he unveiled a bet on coffee chain Starbucks Corp, where he forecast the stock price could double over the next three years.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler and Matthew Lewis)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING -2.75% 159.75 Delayed Quote.25.28%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS -0.57% 17.58 Delayed Quote.36.63%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -1.90% 93.7 Delayed Quote.48.31%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -3.87% 125.75 Delayed Quote.22.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about William Ackman
 
06:33pWILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
RE
06/11WILLIAM ACKMAN : Investor Ackman opposes United Technologies' aerospace merger with Raytheon - source
RE
06/11WILLIAM ACKMAN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/11WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Deal
DJ
03/25WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's fund zooms ahead as he casts himself as corporate helpmate
RE
02/13WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's hedge fund gains nearly 25 percent in early 2019
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exits Mondelez in favor of other bets
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Activist Investor William Ackman Reveals Stake in Starbucks--2nd Update
DJ
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says plans to stick with Chipotle after trimming holding
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman makes fresh layoffs at Pershing Square hedge fund
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Exclusive - Ackman's hedge funds gain after years of losses, Chipotle helps
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe's
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe's
DJ
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : book
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/01JEFF BEZOS : Amazon chief Bezos cashes in $1.8 billion of share pile
RE
08/03ELON MUSK : Elon Musk to launch China unit for tunnelling company this month
RE
08/02ELON MUSK : ' Musk's SpaceX eyes Florida for launch site for Mars rocket
RE
09:16aSTEVE COHEN : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/31RUPERT STADLER : German prosecutors charge ex-Audi boss Stadler over emissions cheating
RE
08/01LAKSHMI MITTAL : Arcelormittal Reports Second Quarter 2019 And -9-
DJ
08/02JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn R. Johnson Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Nelson Peltz Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group