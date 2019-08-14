Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

William Ackman

Birthday : 11/30/1965
Place of birth : New York - United States
Linked companies : Howard Hughes Corp
Biography : Mr. William A. Ackman is a Chairman at The Howard Hughes Corp., a Chief Executive Officer at Pershin

Ackman's Pershing Square makes new investment in Berkshire Hathaway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 04:51pm EDT
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management has made a new bet on Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc , according to a regulatory filing made on Wednesday.

This marks the first time that Ackman's $8 billion fund has announced a new position since late last year when it bought a stake in Starbucks Corp.

The new stake will be a passive investment for Ackman's $8 billion firm, a person familiar with the matter said.

Ackman bought 3.5 million of Berkshire's so-called B shares during the second quarter. The shares, which closed trading at $195.81 on Wednesday, inched up slightly in after hours trading as news of the investment spread.

Ackman last week told investors that he had a new position but declined to identify the company, saying only that it represents roughly 12% of the firm's net asset value.

That hint prompted heavy speculation about the possible target, pushing up the share price of a number of companies that traders thought might have caught Ackman's eye.

Berkshire's stock, however, has been dropping since May.

One reason might be the Kraft-Heinz merger which Berkshire and private equity company 3G Capital engineered in 2015 and which Buffett said earlier this year that he overpaid for.

Ackman has long admired Buffett and said earlier this year that he learned a great deal from the 88-year old, often called the Oracle of Omaha, by studiously reading his investor letters, including the ones he wrote before creating Berkshire Hathaway.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Grant McCool and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.51% 295000 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS -0.91% 17.4 Delayed Quote.35.70%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -1.77% 94.92 Delayed Quote.47.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about William Ackman
 
04:51pWILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square makes new investment in Berkshire Hathaway
RE
08/05WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
RE
06/11WILLIAM ACKMAN : Investor Ackman opposes United Technologies' aerospace merger with Raytheon - source
RE
06/11WILLIAM ACKMAN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/11WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Deal
DJ
03/25WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's fund zooms ahead as he casts himself as corporate helpmate
RE
02/13WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's hedge fund gains nearly 25 percent in early 2019
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exits Mondelez in favor of other bets
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Activist Investor William Ackman Reveals Stake in Starbucks--2nd Update
DJ
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says plans to stick with Chipotle after trimming holding
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman makes fresh layoffs at Pershing Square hedge fund
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Exclusive - Ackman's hedge funds gain after years of losses, Chipotle helps
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe's
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe's
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/12SUMNER REDSTONE : sources
RE
05:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Is a Huge Backer of U.S. Banks
DJ
08/13JOHN MALONE : CBS-Viacom Merger Opens Door to More Deals
DJ
08/08STANLEY HO : Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group
DJ
08/12MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital buys influencer agency IMA
RE
08/08PATRICK THOMAS : Salesforce to Buy Workforce-Management Software Firm -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Nelson Peltz Reinhard Ploss Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group