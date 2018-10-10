Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

William Ackman

Birthday : 11/30/1965
Place of birth : New York - United States
Linked companies : Howard Hughes Corp
Biography : Mr. William A. Ackman is a Chairman at The Howard Hughes Corp., a Chief Executive Officer at Pershin

Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:54am CEST
A Unicorn Frappuccino beverage is placed on the counter for a customer at a Starbucks coffeehouse in Austin, Texas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - William Ackman said on Tuesday his activist hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management LP has built a roughly $900 million position in Starbucks Corp, betting the world's biggest coffee chain can overcome stagnant sales in its home market.

Ackman's unveiling of a 1.1 percent stake in Starbucks comes as the Seattle-based company is trying to convince investors it can fend off heavy competition from rivals, including fast-food chains and high-end coffee shops. Last month, it announced a reorganization that includes leadership changes and job losses.

While activist shareholders are known to pick fights with chief executives and corporate boards, Ackman sounded a conciliatory tone on Tuesday, as he unveiled Pershing Square's investment at the Grant's Fall 2018 Conference in New York.

Ackman said recent actions by Kevin Johnson, who took over from Howard Schultz as Starbucks CEO last year, were "encouraging" and that Starbucks' recent challenges are "fixable with appropriate management execution." Schultz stepped down as Starbucks' executive chairman in June.

Ackman praised the re-evaluation of Starbucks' portfolio, the closure of Teavana stores, a rejiggering of its owned and licensed businesses, its cost-cutting initiatives and a $19 billion three-year share buyback program.

"We look forward to maintaining a productive dialogue with Mr. Ackman as we do with all of our shareholders," Starbucks said in a statement. Pershing Square declined to comment further.

Starbucks shares rose as much as 5.5 percent on the news and closed 2.1 percent higher at $57.71 on Tuesday. The shares have been flat this year, while the S&P 500 has risen 8 percent.

In his presentation dubbed "Doppio" - a reference to a double shot of espresso - Ackman said Starbucks' share price could more than double over the next three years if the company can meet its targets.

Pershing Square built its stake in Starbucks in the last three months, according to people familiar with the matter. It was not immediately clear whether Pershing Square had any discussions with Starbucks prior to unveiling its position.

Ackman has made his name in the activist shareholder world as a passionate advocate of his positions, even breaking down in tears on occasion while defending his bets on companies such as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd and Target Corp.

After three years of losses at Pershing Square, Ackman has adopted a lower profile that appears to be paying off, with his hedge fund up 13.8 percent in the first nine months of the year. The average hedge fund has gained less than 2 percent during the same period.

This is partly thanks to Ackman's managing to turn previous losses into wins. Last year, he lost a bitter proxy contest against payroll processing company Automatic Data Processing Inc, yet the company's recent strong performance has boosted his portfolio.

Pershing Square, which has $8.4 billion in assets under management, has also unveiled positions this year in Nike Inc, United Technologies Corp and Lowe's Companies Inc. None of these investments resulted in a public fight, and Pershing Square has already exited Nike.

Historically only one or two of Ackman's roughly one dozen positions develop into the kind of public fights that make headlines, like the short bet against Herbalife or his effort to rescue drug maker Valeant that cost him billions of dollars.

Ackman also has experience in the food retail sector, having invested in McDonald's Corp over 10 years ago and in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc more recently.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING 0.56% 150.14 Delayed Quote.28.12%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL -0.33% 447.09 Delayed Quote.54.69%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.21% 26430.57 Delayed Quote.6.92%
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD -0.21% 52.14 Delayed Quote.53.99%
LOWE'S COMPANIES -0.66% 109.17 Delayed Quote.17.46%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 1.23% 169.83 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
NASDAQ 100 -0.62% 7371.6154 Delayed Quote.14.95%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.03% 7738.0157 Delayed Quote.12.06%
NIKE 0.24% 80.42 Delayed Quote.28.57%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 2.07% 57.71 Delayed Quote.0.49%
TARGET CORPORATION 0.30% 85.66 Delayed Quote.30.88%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -2.66% 135.88 Delayed Quote.6.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about William Ackman
 
12:54aWILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
RE
10/09WILLIAM ACKMAN : Activist Investor William Ackman Reveals Stake in Starbucks--2nd Update
DJ
08/31WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says plans to stick with Chipotle after trimming holding
RE
06/27WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman makes fresh layoffs at Pershing Square hedge fund
RE
06/15WILLIAM ACKMAN : Exclusive - Ackman's hedge funds gain after years of losses, Chipotle helps
RE
05/24WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe's
RE
05/23WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe's
DJ
04/24WILLIAM ACKMAN : book
RE
04/18WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says he supports ADP but puts management on notice
RE
03/23WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit - source
RE
03/22WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain
DJ
03/01WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman ends public battle with Herbalife, takes stake in United Technologies
RE
02/28WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square Buys United Technologies Stake
DJ
01/26WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman made new bet on Nike, Namvar to transition to advisory board
RE
01/22WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman cuts staff, shuns limelight as he seeks to turn around fund
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
10/05ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
RE
10/05DAVID EINHORN : 'Despondent' Musk's Tesla resembles Lehman, Greenlight's Einhorn says
RE
10/06WILBUR ROSS : U.S. Commerce's Ross eyes anti-China 'poison pill' for new trade deals
RE
10/09MARTIN SORRELL : Ford picks BBDO as lead creative agency in blow to Britain's WPP
RE
10/08STEVE BALLMER : Steve Ballmer Bet Right on Gates, Wrong on Furniture -- Journal Report
DJ
10/09MARK WILSON : Aviva splits with CEO Wilson over share price lag
RE
10/09DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler Continues Shuffle -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Marc Benioff Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Leslie Moonves Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi Michael O'leary John Paulson Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Ian Read Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.