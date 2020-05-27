Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

William Ackman

Birthday : 11/30/1965
Place of birth : New York - United States
Biography : Founder of Justice Holdings Ltd., Pershing Square Capital Management LP and Gotham Partners Manageme

Ackman says hedge fund up 27% year to date, dumped Berkshire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: William 'Bill' Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City

William Ackman's hedge fund is boasting double-digit gains at a time many portfolios have sunk along with the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, after the billionaire investor plowed cash into a number of companies he already owned and dumped Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway among other stocks.

The public and private funds at Pershing Square Capital Management have gained between 22% and 27% this year, handily beating both the Standard & Poor's 500 index and the average hedge fund which are each off 7% since January, Ackman said.

Ackman, who began worrying about the health and market impact of the pandemic months ago, famously hedged his portfolio with a $27 million bet that turned into a $2.7 billion windfall that he reinvested in the stock market in late March, buying bigger stakes in companies he was already betting on.

"We like what we own and we still think these stocks are cheap," Ackman told investors on a conference call on Wednesday, adding that his portfolio contains companies whose businesses can withstand unpredictable events with severe consequences.

Positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Blackstone Group and Park Hotels & Resorts were liquidated because the cash could be used more efficiently elsewhere, he said.

Money was used to buy more stock in Agilent Technologies, Starbucks, Restaurant Brands International, Lowe's Cos Inc and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, he said, arguing these large companies have best-in-class technology to weather the pandemic.

This year's gains come on the heels of last year's 58.1% return, the single best year since Pershing Square's founding in 2004, and signal that Ackman is still having success with his back-to-basics strategy where in 2018, he took back control of making investments instead of being the firm's chief marketer.

Ackman was early in closing down his Manhattan office and sending staff to work from home. When millions of other Americans were told to stay away from the office, Ackman pounced on the beaten-down stock of Lowe's, arguing that the time for long-delayed home improvement projects is now.

"We bought Lowe's at $84 a share and it was the bargain of a lifetime," he said with the stock now at $127.62.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.06% 86.18 Delayed Quote.0.96%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 3.02% 278495 Delayed Quote.-20.40%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 3.40% 22.23 Delayed Quote.-37.48%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 1.79% 83.15 Delayed Quote.-26.35%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 0.44% 22.6 Delayed Quote.17.43%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 2.13% 55.5 Delayed Quote.-14.79%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 1.08% 78.6 Delayed Quote.-11.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about William Ackman
 
04:43pWILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says hedge fund up 27% year to date, dumped Berkshire
RE
03/28WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says Pershing Square no longer has hedges on stocks
RE
03/25WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's hedge funds make money this year as hedges help
RE
03/19WILLIAM ACKMAN : Close down the country
RE
03/09WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square gains nearly 3% in early 2020, warns of volatility
RE
03/03WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman hedges to protect against coronavirus' 'negative' impact
RE
02/05WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exits Starbucks, sticks by Chipotle, sees gains at Agilent
RE
01/09WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman avoids limelight even as Pershing Square posts record 2019
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman eyes more gains for his fund with help of Berkshire, others
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Investor Ackman opposes United Technologies' aerospace merger with Raytheon - source
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Deal
DJ
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's fund zooms ahead as he casts himself as corporate helpmate
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's hedge fund gains nearly 25 percent in early 2019
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/22GEORGE SOROS : George Soros says EU may not survive coronavirus crisis
RE
05/21JOHN ELKANN : Elkann's Fiat Chrysler Deals Come Under Some Pressure -- WSJ
DJ
05/25BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH's Arnault to buy stake in Lagardere holding company
RE
05/22KLAUS-MICHAEL KUEHNE : Kuehne+Nagel owner sees about 20,000 job cuts - Die Welt
RE
05/21DICK BOER : Royal Dutch Shell plc Director Declaration
DJ
05/21MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg embraces remote work beyond Silicon Valley
RE
05/26STANLEY HO : Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Dick Boer Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Paul Du Saillant
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group