Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

William Ackman

Birthday : 11/30/1965
Place of birth : New York - United States
Linked companies : Howard Hughes Corp
Biography : Mr. William A. Ackman is a Chairman at The Howard Hughes Corp., a Chief Executive Officer at Pershin

Ackman says plans to stick with Chipotle after trimming holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 10:01pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: William Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman, whose hedge fund is posting double-digit returns largely thanks to gains in Chipotle Mexican Grill shares, said on Friday he expects to stay a long-term investor even after he sold some of the shares.

"Chipotle is in the very early stages of beginning to realize its potential," the fund manager told Reuters on Friday, adding that he "loves" the stock.

Ackman spoke one day after his Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund said in a regulatory filing that the firm had cut its holding in Chipotle to 7.4 percent of the company from 10.4 percent. His firm sold 823,357 shares for portfolio management purposes, the fund manager said.

He said the Chipotle position had grown to be more than 20 percent of his roughly $8 billion portfolio as the stock price appreciated and that it needed to be cut back. He has periodically trimmed positions as they became too big.

News of the sale came after the market closed on Thursday and sparked some concerns on Friday that Ackman was possibly losing interest in the company after owning it for almost two years.

Ackman has helped turn the company around, playing a big role in wooing Chipotle's new Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol from Taco Bell.

Since Niccol took over in March, the stock has gained 92 percent through Thursday's close of $483.99.

On Friday the stock lost 1.74 percent to trade at $475.55 late in the session.

Ackman's hedge funds have gained roughly 15 percent so far this year, beating the average hedge fund, which lost roughly half a percent, according to data from Hedge Fund Research.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about William Ackman
 
08/31WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says plans to stick with Chipotle after trimming holding
RE
06/27WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman makes fresh layoffs at Pershing Square hedge fund
RE
06/15WILLIAM ACKMAN : Exclusive - Ackman's hedge funds gain after years of losses, Chipotle helps
RE
05/24WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe's
RE
05/23WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe's
DJ
04/24WILLIAM ACKMAN : book
RE
04/18WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says he supports ADP but puts management on notice
RE
03/23WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit - source
RE
03/22WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain
DJ
03/01WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman ends public battle with Herbalife, takes stake in United Technologies
RE
02/28WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square Buys United Technologies Stake
DJ
01/26WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman made new bet on Nike, Namvar to transition to advisory board
RE
01/22WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman cuts staff, shuns limelight as he seeks to turn around fund
RE
01/03WILLIAM ACKMAN : Howard Hughes shares hurt as Ackman trims stake to invest in own fund
RE
2017WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman sells Air Products, Nomad Foods positions, makes strong profit
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/30ELON MUSK : Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/25ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
RE
08/28RICHARD LI : Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
RE
08/31ELON MUSK : BlackRock voted to replace Tesla's Musk with independent chairman
RE
08/29ELON MUSK : how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/30MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues boss sees no French telecom tie-ups before next year
RE
08/25PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Won't Go to North Korea -- 3rd Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Stefan Heidenreich David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Indra Nooyi John Paulson Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Roberto Quarta Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Charles Schwab Carlos Slim Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Randall Stephenson Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.