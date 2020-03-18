Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

William Ackman

Birthday : 11/30/1965
Place of birth : New York - United States
Biography : Founder of Justice Holdings Ltd., Pershing Square Capital Management LP and Gotham Partners Manageme

Investor Ackman tweets to Trump: Close down the country

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 12:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: William 'Bill' Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City

Billionaire investor William Ackman, who has long worried about the serious risks posed by the novel coronavirus, called on the Trump administration on Wednesday to seal off the United States for a month in a bid to curb the outbreak.

"The only answer is to shut down the country for the next 30 days and close the borders," Ackman said in a post on Twitter, adding: "Tell all Americans that you are putting us on an extended Spring Break at home with family."

Ackman, who has some 31,000 Twitter followers but rarely sends tweets, stepped on to President Donald Trump's preferred communication platform to reach the administration and the country with his plan for proposed action. His tweets have been liked and retweeted hundreds of times in the last hour.

"The moment you send everyone home for Spring Break and close the borders, the infection rate will plummet, the stock market will soar and the clouds will lift," Ackman said in a second tweet.

The manager, who has ties to top banking and money management executives around the world and has attended U.S. central bank investor advisory committee meetings on financial markets, does not have any special relationships with the Trump administration and has not reached out to anyone behind the scenes, a person who knows him said.

Rather, he feels it is urgent for citizens like him to appeal to the government now to take more forceful action, the person said.

Stocks on Wall Street were set to dive anew at the open even after having rebounded on Tuesday from Monday's sharp decline.

Ackman, who runs $6.5 billion investment firm Pershing Square Capital Management from New York, has already followed his own advice and moved his family, including parents, out of the city several weeks ago.

The manager has said privately that he spends a lot of time thinking about so-called black swan events and began worrying about the coronavirus' potentially catastrophic effects on public health and the economy many weeks ago.

In an effort to protect his portfolio, Ackman told investors last week that he had put on a hedge, steps that helped returns swing to gains in early March from losses in late February.

Last year, Ackman's publicly traded hedge fund surged 58%, making it one of the industry's best performers. Earlier this year, he sold off a position in Starbucks before the coffee chain's stock tumbled some 34% amid warnings for people to avoid restaurants, bars, and coffee shops.

Ackman has traditionally sided with Democrats and supported Senator Cory Booker and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg's runs for the White House, but he has never been shy about broadcasting his views to the Trump administration on the need to shore up infrastructure or push for corporate tax reform.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Bernadette Baum)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -13.32% 50.82 Delayed Quote.-32.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about William Ackman
 
12:21pWILLIAM ACKMAN : Close down the country
RE
03/09WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square gains nearly 3% in early 2020, warns of volatility
RE
03/03WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman hedges to protect against coronavirus' 'negative' impact
RE
02/05WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exits Starbucks, sticks by Chipotle, sees gains at Agilent
RE
01/09WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman avoids limelight even as Pershing Square posts record 2019
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman eyes more gains for his fund with help of Berkshire, others
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Investor Ackman opposes United Technologies' aerospace merger with Raytheon - source
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Deal
DJ
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's fund zooms ahead as he casts himself as corporate helpmate
RE
2019WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's hedge fund gains nearly 25 percent in early 2019
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exits Mondelez in favor of other bets
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
RE
2018WILLIAM ACKMAN : Activist Investor William Ackman Reveals Stake in Starbucks--2nd Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/11CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10% as Shares Plummet
DJ
03/11WARREN BUFFETT : Omaha mayor
RE
03/16DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing stock wipes out gains made during ousted CEO Muilenburg's term
RE
03/13ELON MUSK : Tesla chief Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus
RE
03/16MARILLYN HEWSON : Lockheed Martin's Marillyn Hewson to step down as CEO
RE
03/13WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD says making 5 million masks daily to fight virus
RE
03/14JACK MA : Jack Ma donates two million masks for coronavirus crisis in Europe
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Mark Parker Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group