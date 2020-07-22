Log in
William Ackman

Birthday : 11/30/1965
Place of birth : New York - United States
Biography : William Albert Ackman is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded Justice Holdings Ltd., Persh

Units of Ackman's blank check firm rise in U.S. debut

07/22/2020 | 08:17am EDT

Units of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by billionaire investor William Ackman, rose 5.5% in their U.S. market debut on Wednesday.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. -0.40% 24.8 Delayed Quote.29.96%
