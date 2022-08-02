Log in
William Ackman

Birthday : 11/30/1965
Place of birth : New York - United States
Biography : William Albert Ackman is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded Justice Holdings Ltd., Persh

William Ackman Says Visa Has Power to Pressure Pornhub, CNBC Reports

08/02/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
--Billionaire investor William Ackman said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that credit card giant Visa Inc. has the power to pressure Pornhub, which is operated by parent company MindGeek, to remove child pornography from its site.

--The Pershing Square CEO said he has no economic stake in Visa, Mastercard Inc. or any payments company. Mr. Ackman said he offered to help finance lawsuits philanthropically against Visa.

--A Visa spokesperson told CNBC that the payments giant condemns sex trafficking, sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse materials.


Full story at https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/02/bill-ackman-blasts-visa-saying-it-has-the-power-to-pressure-pornhub-to-remove-child-pornography.html


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1315ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASTERCARD, INC. -0.80% 347.83 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 0.15% 32.45 Real-time Quote.-21.17%
VISA, INC. -1.97% 207.18 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
Popular Business Leaders
 