William Ford

Age : 61
Public asset : 110,507,330 USD
Linked companies : Ford Motor Company
Biography : Founder of Fontinalis Partners LLC, William Clay Ford is Executive Chairman for Ford Motor Co. and C

Ford CEO Hackett's salary fell to $17.4 million in 2019

04/03/2020 | 09:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett speaks at a news conference in New York

Ford Motor Co said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett's total compensation fell to $17.4 million in 2019 from $17.8 million in 2018.

The ratio of Hackett's annual compensation to the median of the annual compensation of all employees was 157 to 1, Ford said. https://ford.to/2wQDYKN

Executive Chairman William Ford received a total salary of $16.8 million in 2019, up from $13.8 million in 2018.

Government orders for social distancing and businesses to shut in the face of the coronavirus pandemic has stalled demand across the auto industry and sent companies scrambling to cut costs and beef up liquidity.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker on Thursday posted a 12.5% fall in U.S. auto sales for the first quarter.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

