Business Leaders
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

12/03/2019 | 12:16am EST
PG&E Had Systemic Problems With Power Line Maintenance, California Probe Finds

PG&E failed to adequately inspect and maintain its transmission lines for years before a faulty line started the deadliest fire in California history, a state investigation has found. 

 
Oil Rises on Hopes for Extended OPEC Output Cuts

Oil prices rose, lifted by the prospect of longer production cuts by OPEC and its allies as well as evidence of improving economic conditions in China. 

 
Senate Confirms Former Lobbyist Dan Brouillette as Energy Secretary

The Senate confirmed Dan Brouillette as energy secretary, putting another former advocate for business interests in charge of the Trump administration's energy policy. 

 
Apache Shares Plunge Following Scant Update on Oil Prospect

Apache released a sparse progress report on its project to drill for oil off the coast of Suriname that raised more questions than answers, leading its shares to fall about 14%. 

 
Energy Buyout Pioneer William Macaulay Dies at 74

William Macaulay, a pioneer of energy buyouts who helped turn First Reserve Corp. into one of the world's largest energy-focused private-equity firms, died last week at 74. 

 
Exxon Drops Plans for Australian LNG Import Terminal

Exxon Mobil Corp. has decided not to push ahead with plans for a natural-gas import terminal in Australia after failing to secure long-term customers to underpin the development. 

 
Brent Oil Set to Disappear as Crude-Price Benchmark Lives On

The world's most famous oil and gas field-and the backbone of global crude pricing-has dried up. Soon the Brent benchmark will have no Brent oil. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Saudis to Seek Extension of OPEC Cuts as Aramco IPO Approaches

The kingdom will push for an extension of oil production cuts through mid-2020 at a producers' summit this week in an effort to prop up Saudi Aramco's IPO share price, Persian Gulf officials said. 

 
China and Russia Are Partners-and Now Have a $55 Billion Pipeline to Prove It

An 1,800-mile conduit is set to begin delivering Russian natural gas to China on Monday, a physical bond in a new era of cooperation between two countries, and a challenge to the U.S.

Latest news about William Macaulay
 
