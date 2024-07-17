Mr. Xavier Niel is an Independent Director at KKR & Co., Inc., an Independent Director at KKR Management LLC, a Member-Supervisory Board at Mediawan SA, a Chairman at 42 University, a Chairman at NJJ Capital SAS, a Founder & President at Kima Ventures SASU, a Chairman at Freebox SAS, a Chairman & Senior Vice President at Iliad, a Chairman at 1bis Place des Vosges SAS, a Chairman at Atelier 37 SAS, a Chairman at Holdco SAS, a Chairman at Invest SB SAS, a Chairman at La Cie Des Immeubles Parisiens SAS, a Chairman at Matterhorn Gph SAS, a Chairman at NJJ Boru SASU, a Chairman at Njj Europe Acquisition SAS, a Chairman at Njj Galway SASU, a Chairman at NJJ Holding SAS, a Chairman at NJJ Immobilier SAS, a Chairman at Njj Invest Alpha SAS, a Chairman at Njj Invest Beta SAS, a Chairman at Njj Invest Gamma SAS, a Chairman at NJJ Strategy SASU, a Chairman at NJJ Tara SASU, a Chairman at NJJ Télécom Europe SASU, a Chairman at Proper SAS, a Chairman at Salt Mobile AG, a Chairman at SE 51 SAS, a Chairman at Sons Holdco SAS, a Legal Manager at Elysées Capital SCI, a Legal Manager at Sci Paris Grenelle, a Legal Manager at Sons, a Manager at OH4S SC and a Member at Conseil National du Numérique. He is on the Board of Directors at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE, 2MX Organic SA, KKR & Co., Inc., KKR Management LLC, Mediawan SA, Free Senegal, Monaco Telecom SAM, NICE-MATIN SA, Step-In SAS, Telecom Comores Holding Ltd., Le Nouvel Observateur du Monde SA, Maya Africa Holding, Salt Network SA, Société Éditrice du Monde SA and eircom Holdings (Ireland) Ltd.

Linked companies ILIAD Founder Kima Ventures SASU Kima Ventures SASU Investment Managers Finance Kima Ventures SASU (KV) is an independent venture capital firm founded in 2010 by Jeremie Berrebi and Xavier Niel. The firm is headquartered in Paris, France. Founder