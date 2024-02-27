BERLIN (Reuters) - China's economic challenges paired with wariness towards Chinese investment in Europe contributed to a decline in the number of takeovers by Chinese buyers on the continent last year, according to a study by auditing and consulting company EY.

The number of company takeovers by Chinese entities in Europe fell from 139 in 2022 to 119 in 2023, said the study, which was published on Tuesday.

In Germany, the number increased from 26 to 28 but was significantly lower than the record year 2016 when there were 68 Chinese acquisitions in Europe's largest economy.

Last year, Germany unveiled a new China strategy warning that Chinese direct investments in the country posed challenges as China fused civilian and military policy. Berlin said Chinese investments must not pose risk to German security for example through sensitive technologies.

Despite the modest transaction activity, there is still considerable interest among Chinese investors in takeovers in Europe and above all Germany, Yi Sun, head of China Business Services in the Europe West at EY, said.

"However, the political and economic conditions are not exactly favourable at the moment - and a significant improvement is not in sight. Large deals will therefore remain the exception; instead, there will continue to be predominantly smaller transactions," Yi Sun added.

