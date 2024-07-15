By Michael Susin

Westlake Chemical Partners on Monday said it named Jean-Marc Gilson as president and chief executive with immediate effect.

The company said Gilson replaces Albert Chao, who will become chair, and current Chair James Chao, who will become senior chairman. Their appointments are also with immediate effect.

Gilson recently served as President and CEO of Mitsubishi Chemical Group, and has previously held other leadership positions in the sector.

The company added that Gilson will also become President and CEO of Westlake Corporation.

Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-24 0911ET